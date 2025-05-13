Tigers Slugger Spencer Torkelson Proving Hot Start Was No Fluke
The Detroit Tigers are off to a fantastic start to the season, and a lot of credit has to go to an improved lineup.
Expectations were much higher for the Tigers coming into this year, and they have been living up to them so far.
Detroit had a solid winter coming off their first playoff appearance in a long time. Despite the success, there were needs to be addressed, and the Tigers did a good job of accomplishing that.
In the rotation, they were able to reunite with Jack Flaherty, whom they dealt at the trade deadline last season. Furthermore, they also added Tommy Kahnle to the bullpen, and the veteran right-hander has emerged as the closer early on.
However, while the additions to improve the pitching staff were good, the one area that they did miss was adding an impact bat from the right side of the plate.
Even though it seemed like Detroit was destined to sign Alex Bregman, he ultimately went to the Boston Red Sox late in free agency, leaving the Tigers without a backup plan.
How Spencer Torkelson Has Turned Things Around with Tigers
Fortunately, in a shocking turn of events, former first overall pick Spencer Torkelson has been exactly what the team was looking for in terms of an impact bat from the right side of the plate.
In spring training, Torkelson was able to have a great month and forced his way back to the Majors with his production.
The slugger in April proved that his performance in spring training was no fluke and had a great month at the plate. He slashed .213/.321/.511 with seven home runs and 23 RBI. The power numbers for the slugger were excellent and helped spark the offense for the Tigers.
Furthermore, due to struggles in the past, it was easy to think that April could have been a fluke. However, Torkelson has continued to play well in May. Through May 11, he had slashed .263/.310/.500 with two home runs and nine RBI.
Despite having the very talented Riley Greene in the lineup as well, it has been the former number one overall pick that has been the best run producer for the team.
With 33 RBI already, Torkelson is on an excellent pace to begin the campaign.
Even though it wasn’t expected, his performance has been a major reason why the offense for the Tigers has been successful this year. Having a power hitter to go along with Greene in the middle of the order is exactly what the team needed, and Torkelson has provided that.