Javier Baez Has Shockingly Provided Immense Value for Tigers This Season
The Detroit Tigers are off to an excellent start to the season with the team firing on all cylinders so far.
With high expectations coming off snapping a lengthy playoff drought and winning a series in the playoffs, the Tigers are living up to them so far.
This year, Detroit has been built on an exciting starting rotation that features the reigning American League Cy Young and some high quality pitchers after him.
The addition of Jack Flaherty was significant this winter, and the development of Jackson Jobe and Casey Mize has been encouraging to see this campaign.
However, while the rotation looks great, it has been the surprisingly good batting order providing some nice pop.
Even though the Tigers missed on their top free agent target in Alex Bregman and have had some players out with injuries, this team has found a way.
Fortunately, the surprise performance of Javier Baez has helped the team immensely.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the amazing start to the season that Javier Baez is having and the shocking value that he has provided to the team early on.
“As of Monday morning, Báez was tied with Tarik Skubal for the team lead in bWAR, which could not possibly have been on many bingo cards heading into the season.”
It has been a shocking return to form for Baez in 2025. Coming off a hip procedure that ended his year early in 2024, he looks like a completely different player and is also playing a completely different position.
With multiple outfielders injured, it has been Baez who has taken over in center field for the most part and the results both in the field and at the plate have been great.
So far this campaign, he has slashed .309/.350/.479 with three home runs and 14 RBI in 28 games.
The numbers for the former All-Star have been fantastic. While he has been a good power hitter in the past, he has never finished a year with a batting average over .300 or an on-base percentage over .350.
While it is still early in the season, these numbers have been great for the offense and a massive help for the team.
Effective right-handed hitting was a need for Detroit this offseason, and they have had two players that were written off as busts in Baez and Spencer Torkelson fill the need.
While Baez might not be able to stay as valuable to the team as Tarik Skubal in terms of WAR, he has been a massive bright spot so far.