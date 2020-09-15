Jeimer Candelario Named AL Player of the Week

The MLB Network announced that Detroit Tigers first baseman Jeimer Candelario was named American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet on Monday.

Candelario is the first Tiger to receive this accomplishment since OF Nicholas Castellanos did so in ending on August 19, 2018.

This achievement is Candelario's first career AL Player of the Week Award.

Over the last eight games, Candelario holds a .423 BA with eight runs scored, four doubles, three home runs, nine RBI, and a .923 slugging percentage.

The accolades continue to grow for the 26-year-old, who marked his third consecutive game at Comerica Park with a home run on Tuesday. Candelario and second basemen Jonathan Schoop are the only Tigers to achieve this in the 2020 season consecutively.

That same day against the Brewers, Candelario notched his fifth home run of the season.

Candelario continues to add on to Tigers firsts, nuking a home run at each game in Thursday's doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, being the first in the Tigers organization to do so since Leonys Martin on April 25, 2018.

Since the beginning of September, the first baseman is slashing .383/.473/.681 with 11 runs scored, five doubles, three homers and 13 RBI across 14 games.

There are plenty of other notable American League performances from the week:

- Red Sox's Rookie third baseman Bobby Dalbec (.412, 7 H, 3 HR, 6 RBI)

- Red Sox's All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers (.520, 13 H, 5 XBH, 7 RBI)

- Royals' All-Star infielder Whit Merrifield (.414, 7 R, 12 H, 7 RBI)

- Royals' shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (9 R, 4 HR, 8 RBI, 6 SB)

- Texas Rangers' All-Star starting pitcher Lance Lynn (2-0, 1.29 ERA, 16 SO, 14.0 IP)

- A's starter Chris Bassitt (2-0, 0.69 ERA, 12 SO, 2 BB)

