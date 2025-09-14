Jose Urquidy Says he Might ‘Cry’ When he Makes His Tigers Debut
The Detroit Tigers took two fliers in free agency this offseason — Alex Cobb and José Urquidy. Cobb’s career may be done. Urquidy, on the other hand, may be riding to the Tigers’ rescue.
The Tigers signed Urquidy to a two-year contract in the offseason, paying him just $1 million this year and $4 million in 2026. Detroit knew, as it knew with Cobb, that it would have to wait for Urquidy to give them something this season.
Weill, the 30-year-old right-hander’s time may be coming. After the Tigers activated him earlier this week, his first appearance in an MLB will be his first since pitching for the Houston Astros in 2023. He told Cody Stavehagen of the Athletic (subscription required) that he’s not sure how he’ll feel when that time comes.
“I don’t know how it’s going to be,” Urquidy said. “Maybe I’m gonna cry. But it’s just a mix of emotions on what’s gonna happen.”
Jose Urquidy’s Journey to Detroit
He never pitched last season for the Astros. He developed a right forearm strain during spring training in West Palm Beach, Fla., and started the season on the injured list. He made several rehab starts in the minor leagues, but by May it was clear that his arm wasn't reacting to treatment and rehab.
In June he underwent the second major elbow surgery of his career. In many cases, teams will wait the 12-18 months it takes to recover from the surgery. Houston removed him from the 40-man roster in November and then attempted to assign him to Triple-A. Urquidy refused the assignment and became a free agent. Detroit signed him in March.
Unlike Cobb, who fought through hip issues throughout the season before he was shut down, Urquidy progressed in the minors to the point where he could help a Tigers pitching staff that needs it. He pitched 10 games (eight starts) with a 1-1 record and a 3.20 ERA in 19.2 innings. He struck out 16 and walked five.
He’s not ready to start in the Majors, though the Tigers could use some help there with season-ending injuries to Jackson Jobe and Reese Olson, along with the recent struggles of trade deadline acquisition Charlie Morton. Urquidy has experience as a reliever and as a starter, which makes him a good fit for the Tigers’ “pitching chaos” profile on days when they need to run a bullpen game. His time with Houston prepared him for the playoffs.
The Astros invested a decade in the right-hander, signing him as an international free agent in 2015 out of Mexico. He spent the next four years working through the system, which included missing the 2017 season with his first Tommy John surgery. He recovered and made his debut with the Astros in 2019. That year he became just the third Mexican born pitcher to start a World Series game as he took the ball in game four against the Washington Nationals.
For the next four years he was a fixture in the Houston rotation but put together his best season in 2022. That year he went thirteen and eight with a 3.94 ERA, with 134 strikeouts and 38 walks in a career high 164.1 innings. He helped the Astros win their Second World series title.
He has a career record of 27-16 in the Majors with a 3.98 ERA. He has 326 strikeouts and 97 walks in 405 innings.