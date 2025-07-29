Tigers Massive Blockbuster Trade Idea Could Make Detroit World Series Favorite
The Detroit Tigers have been on a little bit of a roller coaster over the course of the last several months.
It was not long ago that Detroit was the best team in baseball and absolutely rolling headed into the meat of the summer, but things can change quickly with a few consecutive rough weeks.
Still holding a comfortable lead in the division now just days ahead of the trade deadline though, the latest reports and news have indicated the Tigers still very much believe they can win right now.
Detroit went out and acquired Chris Paddack from their division rival, the Minnesota Twins, to make up for the loss of Reese Olson for the season, and they may not be done making significant moves.
The actual interest from the Tigers side of things on Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez has varied depending on who you ask, however the word this week has been that they are very much a suitor and trying to get a deal done.
Ironically and potentially to Detroit's benefit, Arizona is in the Motor City for a three-game set this week, and while Suárez exited the game on Monday night after being hit in the hand, he told media afterwards that X-rays were negative.
What if the Tigers though could acquire not only Suárez, but solve all of their issues in one deal with the Diamondbacks?
Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press mocked up a proposal that landed Detroit Suárez as well as another starting pitcher in Merrill Kelly and a bullpen arm in a reunion with Shelby Miller.
The price for solving the team's three biggest issues in one move with the trio of rentals? Top-five prospect in the organization and top-100 in all of baseball in the slugging Josue Briceño.
All indications have been that the Tigers have no intention of trading any of their top-100 prospects, especially for rentals, but the idea of a starter, a reliever and a star slugger has to make Scott Harris at least consider it.
All three are going to be free agents after the season, however the boost they can provide would potentially make this Detroit team the favorites in the American League.
Kelly is having the best season of his career with a 3.22 ERA in 22 starts and while Miller is currently injured, he is working his way back and has a 1.98 ERA in 37 appearances.
Suárez meanwhile has been one of the best hitters in baseball and just so happens to play the Tigers' biggest positional weakness at third base.
Briceño crushed 15 home runs in 55 games in High-A this year before being called up to Double-A and has a bat which looks like it could be tremendous down the line at just 20 years old,
While giving him up would absolutely sting, acquiring three stars to make yourself into an instant World Series potential favorite would absolutely be worth it.
If Detroit actually makes this offer, Arizona would have a tough time turning it down.
