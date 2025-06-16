Detroit Tigers, Pittsburg Pirates Could be Trade Partners for World Series Champ
Pitch mix can be everything when it comes to a postseason run. So can experience.
The Detroit Tigers could use a little of both in their starting rotation.
Right now, Tarik Skubal — who appears to be on course for a second straight American League Cy Young award — is the only left-hander in the starting rotation. Everyone else is right-handers, including Reese Olson, who is on the 15-day injured list, and veteran Alex Cobb, who hasn’t made it to the Majors yet.
A second left-handed starter could create more “pitching chaos” for opponents and present matchup opportunities for the Tigers.
The good news is there is a pitcher that could be available at the trade deadline that presents both a left-handed arm and postseason experience.
One pitcher that could be available at the trade deadline that fits the criteria is Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Andrew Heaney, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.
“The Pirates believe they could get a healthy return for veteran starter Andrew Heaney at the trade deadline,” he wrote on Sunday.
Heaney enters the week with a 3-5 record and a 3.33 ERA. If the season ended now, it would be the second-lowest single season ERA of his career. More importantly, he’s giving the Pirates’ bullpen length. He has pitched in at least five innings in 12 of 14 starts and has pitched into the seventh inning in six games.
Heaney’s best quality lately has been his durability. Since he signed with the Texas Rangers before the 2023 season, he’s made nearly every scheduled turn in the rotation. He was willing ot move into a part-time relief role with the Rangers down the stretch of their World Series run in 2023 and made key postseason appearances as the franchise won its first world title.
He’s only won 10 or more games once in his career, which was his 10-9 record with Texas in 2023. Last season he went 5-14 with a 4.28 ERA, but he started 32 games for a franchise that was missing two key pieces of this year’s rotation.
Heaney was a first-round pick of the Miami Marlins in the 2012 MLB draft out of Oklahoma State. He broke in with the Marlins in 2014, was traded to the Los Angeles Angels in 2015 and missed considerable time after Tommy John surgery in 2016.
He’s emerged as a journeyman starter with the Angels (2015-21), the New York Yankees (2021) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (2022).
Heaney is with the Pirates on a one-year, $5.25 million deal. The Tigers wouldn’t have to pick up much salary and the cost to acquire him would likely be a couple of prospects, a place where Detroit has depth.
It’s worth looking into if you’re the Detroit Tigers. Heaney’s work as a fifth starter and swing-bullpen arm would make him valuable in the postseason.
