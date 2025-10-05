Tigers Turn to Ace Tarik Skubal in Pivotal ALDS Showdown with Mariners
The Detroit Tigers enter Game 2 of their American League Division Series at a pivotal stage of the series.
The Tigers took Game 1, 3-2, in extra innings on Saturday, making Detroit 3-1 in the postseason since it slumped to the finish line to reach the playoffs for the second straight year.
If the Tigers win Game 2 after claiming the opener, then they head back to Detroit needed just one win in their final three games to clinch the series and bring the ALCS back to Motown for the first time in a decade. Even with a loss, the Tigers can win the series by winning Games 3 and 4 and prevent the need to return to Seattle.
Here is a preview of Sunday’s game.
Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners Preview
Game Day: Sunday, Oct. 5
Game Time: 4:08 p.m. ET
Watch: FS1/FOX Deportes (national broadcast)
Listen: WXYT 97.1 FM (Tigers flagship)
Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle
Sunday’s Probable Pitchers
Tigers: LHP Tarik Skubal (1-0, 1.17 in postseason)
Detroit turned to its ace in Game 1 of its AL wild card series with the Cleveland Guardians and he delivered. He threw 7.1 innings and gave up three hits and one earned run. He struck out a career-high 14 and walked three. It was the kind of shutdown performance the Tigers have come to expect from their reigning AL Cy Young winner.
There is a chance Skubal will win the Cy Young again this season. In 31 starts he went 13-6 with a 2.21 ERA. He struck out 241 and walked 33 in 195.1 innings. It wasn’t the pitching triple crown season he had in 2024. But he led the AL in ERA, was second in strikeouts and tied for sixth in wins. Boston’s Garrett Crochet and the New York Yankees’ Max Fried will be most potent competition to stop a repeat. Skubal would rather have a World Series ring.
Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (11-8, 3.54 in regular season)
Castillo was rock-solid in the regular season for the Mariners. He made 32 starts, threw 180.2 innings and struck out 162 against 46 walks. Batters hit .244 against him and he had a 1.18 WHIP. He’s well rested after the Mariners claimed the No. 2 playoff seed in the AL.
Sunday will be his fourth postseason start. He made one with Cincinnati in 2020 and has two with Seattle, which were in 2022. He is 1-2 with a 1.83 ERA in those games, with 19 strikeouts and one walk in 19.2 innings. He’s proven he has the ability to ramp up in October.
American League Division Series
(best-of-5)
Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners
Game 1, Saturday: Tigers 3, Mariners 2 (Tigers lead series, 1-0)
Game 2, Sunday: Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners, 8:03 p.m. ET, FS1/ FOX Deportes
Game 3: Tuesday: Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers, 4:08 PM ET, FS1/ FOX Deportes
Game 4: Wednesday: Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers, 3:08 PM ET, FS1/ FOX Deportes (if necessary)
Game 5, Friday, Oct. 10: Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners, 4:40 PM ET, FS1/ FOX Deportes (if necessary)
Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.