MLB Analyst Considers Tigers' Kevin McGonigle for Prestigious Minor League Award
With their second first-round pick of the 2023 MLB Draft, after selecting center fielder Max Clark No. 3 overall, the Detroit Tigers picked middle infielder Kevin McGonigle at No. 37 out of Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill, Penn.
Any time a player is selected that early, expectations will be high. McGonigle was considered a very good prospect, but what has ensued since being selected, not even the most optimistic of analysts could have predicted. He has rapidly turned himself into one of the best prospects in the sport.
Kevin McGonigle Just Misses Out On Being Prospect of the Year
Unanimously ranked amongst the top five, he put together a stunningly productive campaign across every level he played at. The development he has shown in the power department as led to some analysts believing he is the best pure hitting prospect currently in the minor leagues. It has also led to Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) considering the Tigers star prospect for a prestigious award.
McGonigle was one of five players that Law considered for the Prospect of the Year Award. Catcher Alfredo Duno of the Cincinnati Reds, catcher Rainiel Rodriguez of the St. Louis Cardinals, shortstop JJ Wetherholt also of the Cardinals and outfielder Nate George of the Baltimore Orioles were also considered. But, it was Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin, now the No. 1 ranked prospect in the sport, who received the nod.
It was easy to see why Detroit’s future star was considered for the award. Despite battling injury again early on in 2025, it didn’t stop him from producing at an incredibly high level. In 88 games and 397 plate appearances, he has a .305/.408/.583 slash line with 31 doubles, 19 home runs and two triples.
As Law noted, it is not only the counting stats for power that are impressive. His batted-ball numbers are also eye-catching. The improvement in that department is what has led to him skyrocketing up prospect ranking boards. He rounded out his stat line with 80 RBI and 10 stolen bases.
Most importantly, McGonigle has had a grasp on the strike zone at every level. He drew more walks than strikeouts at Single-A Lakeland, High-A Western Michigan and Double-A Erie. That patience and recognition of the zone helps immensely because he is swinging at only good pitches and doing damage.
The sky’s the limit for him, especially if he can stick at shortstop. That would increase his value immensely providing that kind of offensive production at a premium position. All he has to do is figure out how to stay healthy and avoid the injury bug.