MLB Executive Believes Detroit Tigers Can Contend ‘Over the Next Couple Years'
When the Detroit Tigers decided not to trade Tarik Skubal, some interesting questions about the future of the organization were raised. It was the right move not to trade him, but considering the package they could've landed in return, was this an indication that the Tigers plan to spend in the offseason?
Their embarrassing payroll is inexcusable for multiple reasons, and if the front office and ownership want to compete in the near future, it has to change.
They can continue to allow young players to play, which they should continue to do, but they'll also have to add some veterans into the mix that make sense on the roster.
Spending money this offseason to build a competent team around Skubal should be the plan. They have the best pitcher in baseball and with two more years of team control after this year, why not go out and try to compete with him?
The chances of making the postseason this season seem low, but it's still been a stepping stone for 2025. There has been some impressive play throughout the campaign on both sides of the baseball and if some of their young players can continue to develop, they'll be in a good position to even possibly contend one day.
An MLB executive told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com that he understands why Detroit did what they did at the deadline. He even noted that they could be a team that does contend in the near future.
“I get the teams that made moves and why they made them, but I was more interested in the teams that didn’t do much,” an AL exec said. “If you’re the Tigers or Giants, you can squint and see a path to contention over the next couple years because they have good resources and some good young players."
These are big words from the executive, but it just goes to show how impressive the Tigers have been at times. It hasn't always been sunshine and rainbows for them throughout 2024, currently 53-60 and 3-7 in their last 10 games, but there have been plenty of bright spots.
All that's left at this point is for the front office to go out and add the right players. If they can find a way to do so in the offseason, one can make a strong argument that they might be one of the top teams in the American League and be in a position to win the Central.