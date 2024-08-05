Detroit Tigers Ace Could Headline Starting Rotation for 2028 Summer Olympics Team
For the most part, baseball is a game of projections at the front office level, something the Detroit Tigers know all about during this rebuilding phase they have undergone.
With them inching closer to the point where the organization feels comfortable pushing them to the next step in the process of building a contender, all eyes will be on what they decide to do this offseason as they can become aggressive in bringing star talent to this roster.
The No. 1 priority for them to accomplish that is pairing another elite pitcher alongside their ace Tarik Skubal.
At this point, that likely comes from a high-profile signing in the winter, but there is also hope that one of their star prospects can become that missing piece, just like Skubal has done in his short career.
And while Tigers fans will be hoping this team can start contending with the left-hander at the top of their rotation, there will be another organization who needs to begin projecting how players are going to perform entering the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
With baseball officially returning as an Olympic sport, there are plenty of talented young players in the game who will be the headliners on that team, hoping to lead the United States to a gold medal in that event.
When looking at some early possibilities on who might be on the team, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed Skubal as someone who will firmly be in the mix to hold a starting rotation spot on Team USA.
It makes sense.
Not only is Skubal just 27 years old right now, he would still firmly be in his prime by the time the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles rolls around.
Rymer lists superstar Paul Skenes as the staff ace, but perhaps nobody would have a better resume heading into the team selection than Detroit's star who could be on his way to winning his first Cy Young award this season.
Of course, this event is a long ways away, but if the star left-hander continues to be dominant, then not only will the Tigers likely see success if the front office is serious about building a contender, but fans will have their own guy to root for whenever he takes the mound for Team USA.