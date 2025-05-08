MLB Executives See Nolan Arenado Being Traded, Could Tigers Show Interest?
The Detroit Tigers have been one of the stories of baseball in the early portion of the season with the best record in the American League and handling teams with ease.
Entering the offseason at the end of last year however, the Tigers were looked at as a team with a major hole in the lineup and on defense, expected to be a major contender to fill it with the top name on the market.
Though Detroit has been able to weather the storm of not landing Alex Bregman at third base, they have not received strong production at the hot corner at all. Starting four different players already and ranking No. 25 in baseball in OPS at the position collectively, the Tigers may have to make a move if they are to reach their potential as a team in 2025.
Over the offseason, Detroit was linked to a potential trade for the top option on the market, but things never materialized. Now that things are underway for the season, perhaps it can be revisited.
Could the Tigers Be a Possibility for Nolan Arenado?
The St. Louis Cardinals were desperate to unload the future Hall of Famer and his contract -- which still has two years remaining after 2025 -- this winter, but it didn't happen.
Both the money he is owed and his full no-trade clause with a very short list of teams he was willing to go to complicated things to the point where St. Louis had to keep him.
Even so, in a recent poll of decision makers from MLB.com, executives still named Arenado as a player they expect to see shipped out of town at the deadline.
Detroit was one place where Arenado was unwilling to go before the season, however perhaps he would be willing to change his mind with the start the Tigers have had.
This is a team that can legitimately contend for an American League pennant, something that Arenado likely did not see coming.
Being the potential final piece of a young team looking to take the next step and make a deep playing run should be extremely intriguing to a player who has not won a championship in his 13-year big league career.
If Arenado has indeed changed his mind, there is no reason Detroit should not be interested, assuming the price is right in a trade.
There's still a ways to go until the deadline arrives and major deals are made, but Arenado and the Tigers is one worth keeping a very close eye on.