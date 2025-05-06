MLB Insider Urges Detroit Tigers Urged to Make Blockbuster Trade for Power
The Detroit Tigers have played some very good baseball following a sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers in their first series of the season.
They have gone 22-10 since that point, with their 22-13 overall record leading the American League Central, currently 1.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians. But there is still room for this team to grow and get to another level.
There are a few areas of need in their lineup, with third base being the most pressing. Top prospect Jace Jung has not found his groove at the Major League level yet, leaving a major void to be filled at the hot corner.
Looking like legitimate contenders in the AL, expect this to be a position the team looks to find an upgrade ahead of the trade deadline.
One player that could be on their radar is Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals.
He has a no-trade clause, but Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has hypothesized that the veteran could change his reported list of teams he would accept a trade to, given how well the Tigers are playing.
“Arenado has a full no-trade clause and has not indicated he would accept a move to the Motor City. However, perhaps the eight-time All-Star would reconsider the opportunity to join Detroit, a playoff team with one of the best and deepest five-man rotations in MLB,” the former MLB executive wrote.
Bowden has suggested that Detroit send right-handed pitching prospect Josh Randall and third base prospect Carson Rucker to the Cardinals in exchange for the eight-time All-Star.
It isn’t the strongest prospect package, but this is a trade St. Louis would be more motivated to make to save some money and clear the way for some of their younger players to receive consistent playing time.
For the Tigers, Arenado might not be an All-Star caliber player any longer, but even this version of him would be an upgrade for the team. He has a .254/.341/.402 slash line with a 108 OPS+, but for the second straight year, his average exit velocity ranks in the bottom 9% of the MLB.
At the very least, Detroit would be getting an elite defender at third base, where manager A.J. Hinch has not yet found an everyday option to rely on.