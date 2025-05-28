MLB Network's Wild Tarik Skubal Comparison Should Excite Tigers Fans
The Detroit Tigers have been playing an exciting brand of baseball over the last two years, and they owe a huge chunk of it to their superstar ace.
Last year's reigning American League unanimous Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal — as impossible as it seems — might just be even better right now than he was during last year's campaign.
Over the weekend, Skubal produced his magnum opus, avoiding a sweep against the Cleveland Guardians with perhaps the best game of his career and first-ever complete game shutout.
Skubal effortlessly mowed his way through the hated rival's lineup, allowing just two hits and no walks with 13 strikeouts to go along with it.
The Tigers have not had a pitcher this special in some time, and Skubal is starting to give fans in Detroit flashes of one of the greatest players of the generation not just here, but in all of baseball.
MLB Network Compares Tigers Star Tarik Skubal to Justin Verlander
During a segment on MLB Network, Mark DeRosa broke down the ridiculous stuff that Skubal is throwing and talked about how his attitude is reminding him of a younger version of Justin Verlander at the start of his career.
"What a nightmare scenario for the Guardians," DeRosa said. "The stuff is exploding, you've barely got your breakfast in you and this guy's throwing 102 mph with a wipeout changeup, a backdoor breaking ball, pitching with the mean on. It reminds me of my time going into Comerica and getting a young Justin Verlander, who was trying to literally embarrass you every time up."
DeRosa went on to break down some of the nastiest moment from Skubal's master class and talked about his best pitches, biggest plays, and the attitude the star so clearly plays with which is part of what makes him great.
Given the impossible task of trying to top the best season for a pitcher Detroit has seen since Verlander himself was around, Skubal is doing that and more right now.
For as crazy as it may have sounded even just a year ago, the big lefty is doing things this city and this franchise have not seen maybe ever, and certainly not since the prime of the future Hall of Famer.
As Skubal continues to throw outings, the scariest part is he seems to be getting even better.
If he can continue to do just that, the Verlander comparisons are going to start feeling a whole lot more commonplace than they are already starting to.