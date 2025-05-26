Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal on Pace for Eye-Popping Statistical Achievement
Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal always had the talent to be one of the best pitchers in baseball, but health was the one thing holding him back.
In 2024, he was able to stay on the mound and parlayed that into dominant performance after dominant performance. He cemented his status as one of the best starting pitchers in baseball, winning the American League Cy Young Award.
Skubal accomplished the pitching triple crown, leading the league in wins, ERA and strikeouts with 18, 2.39 and 228. The victories and punchouts both led the MLB along with his 6.4 WAR.
His ERA, along with .818 winning percentage, 170 ERA+ and 2.49 FIP all led the AL, too.
In 2025, Skubal is off to another impressive start, putting himself right in the mix again for some impressive accolades.
The Tigers' star should be among the players considered to start the All-Star Game for the AL this year, a spot in the All-MLB Team is within reach and if he keeps up this statistical pace, another Cy Young Award could be in his future.
What History Could Tigers Star Tarik Skubal Make This Season?
Owning one of the nastiest pitches in baseball with his changeup, and an arsenal that is performing better in 2025 than it did in 2024, he is on pace to accomplish some incredible feats this campaign.
The most impressive is that Skubal is entering rarified air with his combination of pinpoint control and strikeout ability.
Through 10 starts, he is leading the MLB with a 1.1 BB/9 ratio. He is first in the AL with an 11.9 K/9 ratio, coming out to an MLB-best 11.29 K/BB.
Skubal is on pace for 246 strikeouts and only 21 walks in 2025, which would be an 11.71 K/BB ratio and break the record currently held by Phil Hughes of 11.63, which was set in 2014.
There has been only one other pitcher with a K/BB above 11 in baseball history: Bret Saberhagen with 11 on the nose in 1994.
Skubal is close to doubling the K/BB he had during his Cy Young-winning campaign when he registered a 6.51, and what he is accomplishing this year is in a class of its own.
“It really can't be overstated how outrageous that would be. Just two pitchers have ever had qualifying seasons with a K/BB rate of 11 or higher…and neither of them were averaging a strikeout per inning. Skubal's current pace would have him with 246 K's in 185 innings, just shy of 12 K/9,” wrote Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru of MLB.com.
It will be interesting to see if he can keep this pace up over the course of an entire season.
Normally, pitchers either rack up strikeouts, but at the expense of some control. Or work deeper into games, not punching out as many opponents and working efficiently.
Skubal has found the perfect middle ground between both, which is why he is one of the best pitchers in the game anchoring an excellent staff and in position for a massive contract at some point.