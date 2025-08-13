MLB Releases Postseason Schedule, Giving Tigers Glimpse of Playoff Path
The Detroit Tigers entered this season hoping to reach the playoffs for a second straight year and all signs point toward them making the playoffs.
The only question is whether the Tigers, who have slumped of late, will hang on to win the American League Central title or claim one of the league’s three wild card berths. As the Tigers plot their course to October baseball, Major League Baseball released the initial postseason schedule.
Detroit is hoping to not only win the division but to claim one of the top two seeds in the AL playoffs. If the playoffs started today, Detroit would be one of the first two seeds and the Tigers would not have to start until the divisional playoffs, which start on Oct. 4. That would give Detroit nearly a week off after the end of the regular season. It would also give the Tigers home field in the series.
The Tigers were a wild card team last year and had to start on the road where they beat the Houston Astros. If Detroit was to slide out of the top spot in the division and into the wild card round, they would start the playoffs two days after the regular season ends on Sept. 30. Additionally, if Detroit wins the AL Central but is the No. 3 seed, they will play in the wild card round and host the series.
The American League Championship Series will start on Monday, Oct. 13. Should the Tigers advance to the World Series, the Fall Classic would start on Friday, Oct. 24, with Game 1 at the home stadium of the team with the better record in the regular season.
About Detroit Tigers in Playoffs
The Tigers have won four World Series titles, the last of which was in 1984. Before that, Detroit won titles in 1935, 1945 and 1968. Along with their four world titles, the Tigers have seven other American League pennants, which came in 1907, 1908, 1909, 1934, 1940, 2006 and 2012.
Detroit has seven division titles in its history. The Tigers won three AL East titles in 1972, 1984 and 1987. Detroit won four AL Central titles in consecutive years from 2011 to 2014. Along with last year’s wild card berth, the Tigers claimed another AL wild card berth in 2006.
MLB 2025 Postseason Schedule
Wild Card (best-of-three)
Tuesday, Sept. 30
ALWC A, Game 1
ALWC B, Game 1
NLWC A, Game 1
NLWC B, Game 1
(all games on ESPN platforms)
Wednesday, Oct. 1
ALWC A, Game 2
ALWC B, Game 2
NLWC A, Game 2
NLWC B, Game 2
(all games on ESPN platforms)
Thursday, Oct. 2
ALWC A, Game 3 (if necessary)
ALWC B, Game 3 (if necessary)
NLWC A, Game 3 (if necessary)
NLWC B, Game 3 (if necessary)
(all games on ESPN platforms)
Division Series
(best-of-five)
Saturday, Oct. 4
ALDS A, Game 1, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
ALDS B, Game 1, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
NLDS A, Game 1, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS B, Game 1, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Sunday, Oct. 5
ALDS A, Game 2, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
ALDS B, Game 2, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
Monday, Oct. 6
NLDS A, Game 2 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS B, Game 2, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Tuesday, Oct. 7
ALDS A, Game 3, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
ALDS B, Game 3, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
Wednesday, Oct. 8
NLDS A, Game 3, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS B, Game 3, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALDS A, Game 4 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
ALDS B, Game 4 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
Thursday, Oct. 9
NLDS A, Game 4 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS B, Game 4 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Friday, Oct. 10
ALDS A, Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
ALDS B, Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
Saturday, Oct. 11
NLDS A, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS B, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
League Championship Series
(best-of-seven)
Sunday, Oct. 12
ALCS Game 1, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Monday, Oct. 13
NLCS Game 1, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALCS Game 2, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Tuesday, Oct. 14
NLCS Game 2, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Wednesday, Oct. 15
ALCS Game 3, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Thursday, Oct. 16
NLCS Game 3, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALCS Game 4, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Friday, Oct. 17
NLCS Game 4, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALCS Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Saturday, Oct. 18
NLCS Game 5 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Sunday, Oct. 19
ALCS Game 6 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Monday, Oct. 20
NLCS Game 6 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALCS Game 7 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Tuesday, Oct. 21
NLCS Game 7 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
World Series
(best-of-seven)
Friday, Oct. 24
Game 1 (at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes
Saturday, Oct. 25
Game 2 (at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes
Monday, Oct. 27
Game 3, FOX/FOX Deportes
Tuesday, Oct. 28
Game 4, FOX/FOX Deportes
Wednesday, Oct. 29
Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FOX Deportes
Friday, Oct. 31
Game 6 (if necessary, at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes
Saturday, Nov. 1
Game 7 (if necessary, at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes