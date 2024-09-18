National League Executive Believes Detroit Tigers Should Improve at First Base
It has been a fantastic 2024 season for the Detroit Tigers, as they are right in the middle of the playoff hunt in the final weeks of September.
The Tigers have certainly exceeded expectations this season, as not too many people would have believed that they would be in the position that they are currently. Just prior to the trade deadline, Detroit made the decision to be sellers, as it seemed like making the playoffs was unlikely.
At the deadline, the Tigers moved on from players like Jack Flaherty and Mark Canha, as the free agents to be weren’t going to be part of the long-term plan for Detroit. Getting some quality prospects in return made a lot of sense at the time, as it appeared like it was going to be another losing season for the Tigers.
However, since the trades, Detroit has been one of the best teams in baseball and has come storming up the standings in the American League. Despite trading a very good pitcher in Flaherty, the Tigers have been leaning on their pitching staff to pitch seemingly big game after big game down the stretch.
While the pitching has been solid for the Tigers for most of the season, it has been the lineup that has lacked some bop over the course of the season. Notably, one of the positions that production has been lacking from is first base.
It has been Spencer Torkelson at first base mostly for Detroit the last three years and the results have been mixed. Recently, a National League executive spoke about first base being the position for the Tigers to upgrade in this offseason.
“Torkelson has been given chances, and I just am not sure he’s shown what they hoped he was fully capable of consistently,” an NL executive said to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. “I wouldn’t say they should give up on him, but I would certainly not shy away from an Alonso if he’s there.”
Potentially pursing Pete Alonso would be a big splash for Detroit, as he will arguably be the best first baseman available in free agency. The Tigers should have the money to make a big move this offseason if they desire, and the slugging first baseman from the New York Mets would certainly be that.
While Torkelson had 31 home runs in 2023, he has been very inconsistent in his young career. For a team that is looking to take the next step forward, they can’t wait around forever for prospects to figure it out, and their first baseman has had a lot of chances.
Furthermore, it will be interesting to monitor what happens in Detroit for the rest of the season and into free agency, as they could be big players.