New Detroit Tigers Top Prospect List Bursting with Current, Future Talent
You know you have a deep organization when the No. 19 prospect earned a Major League call-up a month after he arrived.
That’s what Trey Sweeney did with the Detroit Tigers, and he’s just one piece of the puzzle in Baseball America’s Top 30 rankings for the organization, its last before the end of the season.
Sweeney will likely graduate from prospect rankings before next spring training in Lakeland. But he’s already with the Tigers, who are looking to get an idea of what he can do for them next season.
He isn’t the only one, either.
Three Top 10 prospects are with Detroit — third baseman Jace Jung (No. 4), catcher Dillon Dingler (No. 8) and pitcher Ty Madden (No. 10). Jung was called up the same time as Sweeney, at a time when Detroit was ready and willing to give both serious playing time. Dingler was called up in July after the Tigers traded Carson Kelly to the Texas Rangers.
Through 18 games Sweeney has a slash line of .176/.208/.333/.541 with two home runs and seven RBI. Jung has a slash line of .228/.333/.263/.596 through 19 games with three RBI. Dingler has a slash line of .141.167/.281/.448 with one home run and eight RBI in 19 games. Madden has a 3.00 ERA in nine innings with no decisions.
While the quartet are getting valuable playing time in the Majors, the rest of the Top 10 are getting valuable playing time in the minors.
Pitcher Jackson Jobe, who remained Detroit’s No. 1 prospect, will make his next start for Triple-A Toledo, a precursor to a potential challenge for a rotation spot sometime in 2025.
Jobe was the Tigers’ first-round pick in 2021 and is now heading for his third affiliate this year. He is 4-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 19 games, with 89 strikeouts in 82.2 innings. The Irving, Texas, native appears poised to crash the Majors.
The rest will require some time to get ready but are among the most coveted prospects in the game. Outfielder Max Clark is No. 2, just 19 years old and playing for High-A West Michigan. Right behind him is Kevin McGonigle, drafted in the second round last year and playing alongside Clark. Both were Gatorade Players of the Year in their states as high school seniors.
This year’s first-round pick, Bryce Rainer, is No. 5. Another high school hitter, he’s at Detroit's Florida Complex working out. Catcher Thayron Liranzo is No. 6 and was one of two players the Tigers received in a trade for pitcher Jack Flaherty. Sweeney was the other. Liranzo is also at West Michigan.
Pitcher Jaden Hamm is No. 7 and is also at West Michigan. Another catcher, Josue Briceno, is No. 9.
Prospects Nos. 11-20 include second baseman Hao-Yu Lee, right-handed pitcher Troy Melton, left-handed pitcher Brant Hurter, third baseman Carson Rucker, right-handed pitcher Owen Hall, left-handed pitcher Ethan Schiefelbein, catcher Enrique Jimenez, left-handed pitcher Paul Wilson, Sweeney and infielder Franyerber Montilla.
Prospects Nos. 21-30 include second baseman Max Anderson, right-handed pitcher Dylan Smith, outfielder Justice Bigbie, right-handed pitcher Joseph Montalvo, third baseman Nestor Miranda, right-handed pitcher Michael Massey, shortstop Cristian Santana, shortstop Jose Dickson, right-handed pitcher Wilmer Flores and right-handed pitcher Thomas Bruss.