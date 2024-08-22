Non-Jackson Jobe Detroit Tigers Pitching Prospect Named 'Potential Impact Callup'
The Detroit Tigers have a surplus of young talent on their big league roster and plenty more in the minors. All 30 teams can expand their roster by two spots in September, allowing prospects to prove they belong at the big league level.
Will the Tigers bring back players who've already had a taste of the show? Akil Baddoo, Justyn-Henry Malloy, and others are in Triple-A Toledo but could be back up in the near future with the rosters expanding.
Perhaps it'll go to someone without experience. The organization's prized possession is Jackson Jobe, who many evaluators believe is the best pitching prospect in baseball. However, Scott Harris has said he wants Jobe to pitch in Triple-A before he gets called up.
So, who will it be if it isn't Malloy, Baddoo, or other hitters? MLB.com believes it could be right-hander Ty Madden.
"It’s been a rough go at Triple-A Toledo this year for Madden, who has a 7.97 ERA and 1.77 WHIP at the Minors’ top level. However, he has been getting strikeouts of late (37 over his last four starts/24 innings), and he is Rule 5-eligible this offseason, meaning a 40-man decision is looming anyway.
"The Tigers believe the 2021 32nd overall pick’s 92-95 mph fastball and 82-85 mph slider would at least make him a Major League reliever, and they may want to give him a small taste of The Show before deciding his long-term role."
The Rule 5 situation makes this a tough decision for Detroit. Madden has above-average stuff, but his numbers haven't reflected that. A first-round pick in the 2021 MLB draft, he's posted a 4.30 ERA with 403 strikeouts in 337 1/3 innings pitched in his career.
While those numbers are decent, especially the strikeouts, his ERA is way up in 2024. He currently has a 6.98 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 22 appearances.
The Tigers could use help on the mound, so bringing up Madden would make sense for more reasons than just the Rule 5 situation.
They have some tough decisions to make in the next week, as multiple players have a strong argument for being one of the two call-ups. Already taking a youth movement, Detroit should look to see who else could be a staple in their future.
If Madden is the one who gets that chance, hopefully, the strikeout stuff will continue at the highest level.