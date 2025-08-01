Tigers Baseball Report

Tigers RHP Chris Paddack Takes Shot at Twins After First Start With New Team

Things are a lot different for Chris Paddack with the Detroit Tigers compared to the Minnesota Twins.

Kenneth Teape

Detroit Tigers pitcher Chris Paddack (40) delivers a pitch against Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Chris Paddack (40) delivers a pitch against Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
One of the several deals that the Detroit Tigers made ahead of the MLB trade deadline to upgrade their pitching staff was acquiring Chris Paddack from the Minnesota Twins.

It was a bit surprising to see the American League Central rivals complete a deal, albeit of a smaller magnitude. But, the Twins were as aggressive a seller as any team ahead of the deadline, so they were moving players for any kind of return they could get.

A reliable innings-eater for the backend of the rotation, Paddack made an incredible first impression with his new team.

On Wednesday, he took the mound against the Arizona Diamondbacks for his first start and pitched wonderfully.

He threw six innings, allowing only three hits without issuing a walk, resulting in one earned run to go along with five strikeouts.

It is the second consecutive start that Paddack went six innings, allowing only one run, finding his groove at the perfect time for the Tigers.

It is a major change for the veteran right-hander, who is going from Minnesota, on the outside of the playoff race and major sellers at the deadline, to Detroit, which is competing for the best record in the MLB atop the AL Central.

Not only will the pressure in games be different, but the entire atmosphere of the franchise is unlike what Paddack experienced with the Twins, taking a subtle shot at the amenities his old team provided.

"Everybody has been awesome so far. These facilities here, all the coaching staff, nutritionists, the kitchen — it’s amazing what they have compared to what we had over at the Twins,” he said, via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press on X.

That is a quote the Tigers should use when pitching every prospective free agent they are attempting to bring in, emphasizing just how good they treat their players in Detroit.

After only a few days, Paddack is noticing the difference and getting comfortable with his new surroundings.

Hopefully, he adapts quickly, as he is tasked with fellow veteran Charlie Morton, who was acquired at the buzzer of the MLB trade deadline, to fill the rotation out behind Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty and Casey Mize.

Kenneth Teape
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

