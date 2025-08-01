Tigers RHP Chris Paddack Takes Shot at Twins After First Start With New Team
One of the several deals that the Detroit Tigers made ahead of the MLB trade deadline to upgrade their pitching staff was acquiring Chris Paddack from the Minnesota Twins.
It was a bit surprising to see the American League Central rivals complete a deal, albeit of a smaller magnitude. But, the Twins were as aggressive a seller as any team ahead of the deadline, so they were moving players for any kind of return they could get.
A reliable innings-eater for the backend of the rotation, Paddack made an incredible first impression with his new team.
On Wednesday, he took the mound against the Arizona Diamondbacks for his first start and pitched wonderfully.
He threw six innings, allowing only three hits without issuing a walk, resulting in one earned run to go along with five strikeouts.
It is the second consecutive start that Paddack went six innings, allowing only one run, finding his groove at the perfect time for the Tigers.
It is a major change for the veteran right-hander, who is going from Minnesota, on the outside of the playoff race and major sellers at the deadline, to Detroit, which is competing for the best record in the MLB atop the AL Central.
Not only will the pressure in games be different, but the entire atmosphere of the franchise is unlike what Paddack experienced with the Twins, taking a subtle shot at the amenities his old team provided.
"Everybody has been awesome so far. These facilities here, all the coaching staff, nutritionists, the kitchen — it’s amazing what they have compared to what we had over at the Twins,” he said, via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press on X.
That is a quote the Tigers should use when pitching every prospective free agent they are attempting to bring in, emphasizing just how good they treat their players in Detroit.
After only a few days, Paddack is noticing the difference and getting comfortable with his new surroundings.
Hopefully, he adapts quickly, as he is tasked with fellow veteran Charlie Morton, who was acquired at the buzzer of the MLB trade deadline, to fill the rotation out behind Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty and Casey Mize.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.