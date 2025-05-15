NL Evaluator Believes Tigers Ace Could Break Bank in Free Agency
It has been a great start to the season for the Detroit Tigers, who are currently in first place in the American League Central with one of the best records in baseball.
Coming into the year, expectations were high for the franchise. So far, the results have been really good.
The Tigers were able to surprise nearly everyone last campaign with their success in the second half of the season and into the playoffs.
One of the major reasons why they were able to be so successful was the emergence of a new ace for their rotation.
The rise of Tarik Skubal becoming one of the best pitchers in baseball was just a nice surprise for Detroit in 2024. The left-hander went on to win the AL Cy Young and the AL Triple Crown for pitching as well.
It was an outstanding season and he was able to cement himself as one of the best in the game. Now, the Tigers will be trying to capitalize on his remaining time under contract on a very team-friendly deal.
How Much is Skubal Worth?
Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press recently spoke with a National League evaluator who spoke about Skubal’s value.
"If everything goes right, he will get $400 million in free agency in two years," a National League evaluator said. "More realistically, something will go wrong because he's a pitcher, and that'll drive his price down to the $300 million range."
Coming off the amazing year that he had in 2024, Skubal is following it up nicely with another great start in 2025.
So far this campaign, he has totaled a 4-2 record, 2,08 ERA, and 60 strikeouts in his first eight starts. With 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, the southpaw is surpassing his efficiency in strikeouts from the year prior.
What is also very impressive is that his FIP is also lower than it was in 2024.
Even though it’s hard to imagine him topping his Triple Crown campaign, Skubal is on pace to potentially do just that.
However, when it comes to figuring out his value able what he might get paid when the time comes, a lot will depend on the rest of this season and next year.
Before 2024, staying healthy was an issue for the southpaw. At 28 years old, he has only been able to start over 25 games twice so far in his career.
Proving that he can stay healthy while being elite will be key to him earning a massive payday.
It is always risky signing pitchers to large contracts, but Skubal could reset the market when he hits free agency.