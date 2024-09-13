NL Executive Believes Detroit Tigers Will Make Big Splash in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers are in the midst of having a great 2024 season, as with September nearly at the halfway point, they are still in the playoff chase.
Just over a month ago, the Tigers made the decision to be sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline, as they traded players like Jack Flaherty and Mark Canha, who are free agents at the end of the year.
However, even after selling off some pieces, Detroit has been one of the best teams in baseball and are now just 3.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins for the final American League Wild Card spot.
Coming into the season, the Tigers had hoped that they would take a step forward compared to last year, and that has certainly been the case. While they have a huge stretch of games coming up against the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals that will likely decide their season, they have performed well overall.
As a team that is seemingly on the rise, one National League executive believes Detroit will be big players in free agency this offseason.
“I could see them adding a big name and then look to fill a couple holes, as well,” an NL executive said to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. “But the big name will be the challenge because they’ll be competing with the big teams. It should be interesting. We’ve seen them spend money on big names in the past, so they’re certainly capable of doing it.”
With Tarik Skubal anchoring the rotation, if the Tigers are going to make a big slash, it will likely come in the form of a bat.
It’s unlikely that Detroit will join in on the Juan Soto sweepstakes, as the New York Yankees or New York Mets will likely be handing out a contract north of $500 million for him, but there are some other good hitters who are going to be available.
Two positions that make sense for the Tigers to look to improve are at first base and shortstop.
While Javier Baez is still under contract, cutting their losses there and getting a shortstop would help the team a lot in 2025. Similarly, despite Spencer Torkelson having a solid stretch since being called back up, there are questions if he can produce on a contender right now.
Due to the success of Detroit this season, and their progress the last couple of years with the young core, the Tigers might be a solid destination for free agents.
If they can find a way to make the playoffs, that will only increase their chances of luring in a big-name free agent.