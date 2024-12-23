Potential Detroit Tigers Starter Target Agrees To Deal With Boston Red Sox
The Detroit Tigers have been relatively quiet in the offseason, a decision that isn't much of a surprise after comments from higher ups.
The Tigers could use another arm or two. After making the playoffs last year, having more pitching is never a bad thing. They added Alex Cobb, but that won't be enough for Detroit to feel confident heading into the campaign.
Many options are on the market for the Tigers to pursue, but some have signed in recent days. That was the case on Monday morning when Walker Buehler agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox, according to Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports.
"Breaking: Right-hander Walker Buehler and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a one-year, $21.05 million deal which includes incentives, sources tell Yahoo Sports. The two-time World Series champion with the Dodgers now becomes the veteran arm in Boston’s new-look rotation."
Buehler is an interesting name around the league.
It's tough to get a feel for what he might be at this stage of his career and how much stock anyone should put into his playoff performance. He was dominant in the postseason, perhaps a good sign for the Red Sox and his career moving forward.
Similar to Jack Flaherty in some sense, a one-year deal is perfect for Buehler. Detroit would've given him the same opportunity Flaherty had, helping him land a long-term deal if he impressed.
The Tigers will have a chance to add players before the start of spring training, but they've missed some options.
One can only wonder what Detroit plans to do at this stage of free agency.