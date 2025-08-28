Tigers Could Get Back Another Key Bullpen Arm With Paul Sewald Progressing
The Detroit Tigers knew they needed to upgrade their bullpen ahead of the trade deadline.
After fielding a unit that was incredible during the playoffs last year -- which allowed manager A.J. Hinch to use his "pitching chaos" strategy -- they have not quite been the same this season. That forced the front office's hand when it came to making additions.
Kyle Finnegan has been incredible since being acquired, not allowing a single run during his 10 appearances with the Tigers, striking out 15 batters with just two walks allowed across 11 2/3 innings pitched while going 4-for-4 on save opportunities.
His presence in the bullpen has transformed this relief staff, giving Hinch two late-innings guys to deploy in tight games while shifting the other arms they have been using into more advantageous roles.
And there's another reliever who seems like he is on his way to being added to this unit at some point before the end of the season, too, with forgotten trade deadline addition Paul Sewald progressing.
Paul Sewald Working His Way To Tigers Debut
The right-hander has pitched just 18 times this season with the Cleveland Guardians -- the team that signed him this past winter -- before he suffered a right shoulder strain in mid-April. That resulted in him being placed on the shelf, only for him to be activated in early July before hitting the injured list again with that same issue.
Sewald was a buy-low move by Detroit, hoping they could get his top-end form when he makes his way back from this injury. And it looks like the veteran is progressing towards making his return, with Emma Lingan of Motor City Bengals reporting the 35-year-old completed his second bullpen session.
Eligible to come off the injured list on Sept. 10, adding him to the mix would give the Tigers yet another proven bullpen arm who has experience closing out playoff games.
What Should Tigers Fans Expect From Paul Sewald?
It's hard to predict exactly how Sewald is going to look. He was not great for the Guardians when he did pitch this year, posting a 4.70 ERA across 18 appearances. And he didn't have a great showing in 2024 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, as his 4.31 ERA and four blown saves resulted in his manager to remove him out of the closer role.
But Detroit should expect to get a high-leverage right-hander they can turn to in big spots. He was phenomenal with the Seattle Mariners from 2021-23 until they traded him midseason to the Diamondbacks, putting up an ERA+ that was 37 points above the league average. Despite his struggles with Arizona last year, he still was six points above the league average in ERA+ across 62 outings with 29 saves recorded during his tenure.
The Tigers don't need another closer, so that won't be the expectation of Sewald. All they need is for him to come in and provide shutdown innings when he's called upon, something he has done during his career and should be able to do with his new team when he returns.