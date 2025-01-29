Recent Prediction Has Detroit Tigers Target Reuniting With Former Team
Will the Detroit Tigers land Alex Bregman?
That's the question this fan base has been wondering throughout the winter with this team being linked to the star third baseman since the offseason began.
It's been a winding process.
His incumbent team, the Houston Astros, seemed ready to move on when their initial contract offer was dismissed. They then pivoted to address the current holes on their roster. Since he's the best player at his position available, it was thought another team would quickly swoop in and sign him.
That hasn't happened, and even though that massively has benefitted the Tigers with them still in the sweepstakes, they haven't taken advantage.
Now, the Astros are back in the mix.
This complicates the matter since if money is equal across the board, he'd likely prefer a reunion with the only franchise he's ever known instead of taking his talents elsewhere.
Detroit could easily change that by getting aggressive to bring in the two-time World Series champion, but there's been no indication that's going to happen at any point this offseason.
Because of that, David Schoenfield of ESPN is predicting Bregman will return to Houston.
If this does occur, it would be a tough blow for the Tigers.
While they have a top prospect manning the hot corner in Jace Jung, it's not a given that he will turn into anything close to what Bregman has been throughout his career. And at just 30 years old, the reigning Gold Glove-winning third baseman still has plenty left in the tank.
A reunion with the Astros doesn't come without complications, either.
They acquired Isaac Paredes to take over third base and signed first baseman Christian Walker, meaning someone would have to change positions if Bregman returned. Their franchise legend Jose Altuve reportedly said he's be willing to transition into left field, but he's never played that at the Major League level and is in his mid-30s.
Houston is willing to figure it out if they can bring back the star.
That's the mentality Detroit should be having when it comes to their free agency approach of Bregman, but without negotiations moving forward, there's a real chance they miss out on their top offseason target.