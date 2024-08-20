Recently Released Detroit Tigers Infielder Finds New Home with Atlanta Braves
The Detroit Tigers made the decision to move on from veteran infielder Gio Urshela on Saturday after he cleared waivers.
It was a move that didn't shock the fans, but still was a big move across the league.
Now, the former Tigers' infielder has landed with a new team.
According to a release from the Atlanta Braves, they have added Urshela and have made a couple of other corresponding roster moves.
Along with signing Urshela to a major league contract, the Braves have placed Austin Riley on the 10-day injured list. They also transferred A.J. Minter to the 60-day injured list in order to make room on the 40-man roster.
Urshela will be an intriguing addition for Atlanta. At 32 years old, he is more than capable of making an impact for the Braves.
He ended up playing in 92 games for the Tigers this season. He hit five home runs to go along with 37 RBI, while batting .243/.286/.333. Those are solid numbers that would be nice if they translate to Atlanta in a depth role.
With the final stretch of the regular season underway, the Braves are in the mix of battling for a spot in the postseason. They are currently just just a game and a half ahead of the NL East division rival New York Mets for the final spot in the National League Wild Card race.
Hopefully, Urshela can come in and help give them a spark. He isn't a "star" by any stretch, but he's a quality role player who could definitely end up helping the team compete.