Rookie Pitcher Tasked With Saving Tigers Season As Tabbed Starter Against Guardians
The Detroit Tigers have unraveled over the last few weeks, putting themselves in a position for some MLB history no team wants to be attached to.
It was only two weeks ago that they were cruising toward an American League Central title. They were 9.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians and already making postseason preparations. Alas, the playoffs are no longer a guarantee.
The Guardians caught fire while the Tigers fell apart. It has resulted in Cleveland overtaking them in the division lead, winning the first two games of their three-game set. Not owning the tiebreaker, Detroit has to finish ahead of the Guardians to earn the AL Central crown.
That will be virtually impossible if they do not pick up a win in the third game of their set on Thursday night. Following the 5-1 loss last night, there had not yet been a starting pitcher announced. But, earlier this morning, a decision was made.
Tigers Announce Troy Melton Will Start Against Guardians
Manager A.J. Hinch will be turning to rookie Troy Melton. He will be taking the mound against Parker Messick with the Tigers’ season on the line. This is a monumental task for the talented righty, who has performed whether it be as a starter or a relief pitcher.
Before his last outing on Sept. 20, Melton had surrendered at least one run in five consecutive appearances. However, all of them were multi-inning stints. Detroit has been keeping him prepared for a potential return to the rotation, having him throw off multiple days of rest and being counted on to pitch more than one inning.
He has excelled no matter the role that he has been tasked with. Overall, he has made 15 appearances, three of which were starts, with 42 innings pitched. He has struck out 35 and owns a strong 2.79 ERA, producing a 0.9 bWAR. His 4.64 FIP indicates there may be some regression on the horizon, but the Tigers certainly hope it won’t come on Thursday evening.
Melton is being placed in this situation because of how poorly the team’s veterans have performed. The trade deadline acquisitions that were made didn’t work out.
Chris Paddack was demoted to the bullpen after six starts with the team. He has not appeared in a game since Sept. 19 because of poor performance. Alas, it could be worse.
At least he remains on the roster. The same cannot be said about their other deadline acquisition, Charlie Morton. He was designated for assignment after recording a 7.09 ERA across nine starts with Detroit. A -0.7 bWAR was produced.
The Tigers would have been better off just letting Melton loose as a starter since the deadline. They didn’t acquire any impact performers, and it is coming back to haunt them in the midst of a historic collapse.