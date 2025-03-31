Strong Showing From Detroit Tigers Former Top Pick Is Exactly What This Team Needs
While the year might not have started off the way the Detroit Tigers would have liked, there were some positive takeaways to begin the season.
In their first series, the Tigers were swept by the defending champions. Not surprisingly, the Los Angeles Dodgers look as good as advertised after their strong winter, but Detroit should be encouraged by how they performed despite losing three games.
The high-powered Dodgers might have been the better team, but the Tigers did see a couple of their players have a good series.
Arguably, the most important player to have success was first baseman Spencer Torkelson.
The slugging former first overall pick was able to make the Opening Day roster after an amazing spring training.
This came as a bit of a surprise after it seemed like his time with the Tigers might have come to an end. However, a lot of credit has to go to the 25-year-old, who put in a lot of work this winter to get better.
That hard work has paid off, and Torkelson, all of a sudden, might be exactly what the team was seeking this offseason.
One of the most glaring needs for the Tigers they didn’t address was adding a right-handed power hitter who could perform in the middle of the batting order.
The team was aggressive in their pursuit of Alex Bregman, but ultimately came up short.
Now, it appears like Torkelson might be able to fill that need after a strong series against Los Angeles when he slashed .444/.643/.889 with one home run, four hits and five walks in three games.
Those are exactly the types of numbers the Tigers need from their first baseman.
While the offense has been a topic of concern for the team, the unit performed well in spots against the Dodgers.
With some key players currently on the injured list for Detroit like Matt Vierling and Parker Meadows, having a player like Torkelson step up at this stage of the season is important.
It has been quite a turnaround early on for the first baseman since last year. The two sides seemed destined for a breakup after a poor 2024 campaign, but he stayed ready and prepared despite facing adversity.
Now, it seems like he will be a fixture in the lineup for Detroit this season, and as a player who has the potential to hit 30-plus home runs, him performing well is exactly what the Tigers need.