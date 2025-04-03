Swing Adjustment Has Saved Career of Detroit Tigers Former Top Draft Pick
The Detroit Tigers are off to a bit of a slow start, but there is still one major positive to takeaway from the season so far.
Entering this campaign, the Tigers were a team with newfound expectations coming off their playoff appearance, but there were still question marks.
While the postseason run was fun to watch, this was a team that really overachieved in 2024. Because of that, the front office made some upgrades to Detroit's roster to improve their chances of following up the success they had.
Much of those improvements came in their pitching staff, leaving there something to be desired regarding their lineup.
With Gleyber Torres being the only notable addition, the team knew coming into the campaign that the offense still might not be where they needed it to be.
Furthermore, injuries to some key players, including Torres, have put even more pressure on the lineup to perform.
Luckily, they do have one player who has really stepped up after it looked like he would be playing elsewhere a few months ago.
Through six games, Spencer Torkelson has slashed .318/.444/.545 with one home run, two RBI and two doubles, giving this team some pop.
He looks like a completely different player compared to the version he was in 2024, and a lot of that is thanks to the work he put in this past offseason.
"He slugged his way back into Detroit’s lineup with the best camp of his career thanks to much-needed offseason swing adjustments and a more instinctive approach at the plate," Jason Beck of MLB.com stated.
Those have paid off for Torkelson to start the year.
After the excellent spring training that forced his way onto the team, he is continuing that type of production early on which looks like he should be a staple for this franchise going forward.
Coming into the winter, a right-handed bat capable of being a run producer in the middle of the order was a significant need for the franchise.
Now, despite his career looking murky just a couple of months ago, Torkelson has filled that need.
Due to the injury to Torres, the former first overall pick has been the everyday starter at first base, with Colt Keith sliding back to second.
Going forward, manager A.J. Hinch is going to have his work cut out for him trying to figure out his defense and lineup. If Torkelson continues to produce like he is, there is no way that he can be taken out of the batting order.
The sudden turnaround for the 25-year-old came at a great time, not only for him, but for Detroit as well.