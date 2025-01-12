This Detroit Tigers Trade Proposal Comes at Huge Cost in Rising Prospect
Much of the talk for the past week or so has been about two free agents — Anthony Santander and Alex Bregman.
The pair are still on the market, and both have been connected to the Detroit Tigers in some way. Both would be solid fits. Finding playing time for both would present challenges, too.
Recently, Fansided’s Halo Hangout, which writes about the Los Angeles Angels, connected the Tigers in a trade scenario that would land Detroit another outfielder in Taylor Ward. The cost?
Tigers third base prospect Jace Jung.
Context is required. On its face, there is no reason for the Tigers to entertain this trade. Ward is a quality outfielder who is coming off a 25-home run season. The seven-year veteran might be glad to get away from an Angels team that doesn’t look close to contending. But the Tigers have outfielders, plus some immensely talented prospects in the lower ranks of its system.
Jung is off to a solid start in the Majors. He slashed .241/.362/.304/.665 in 34 games and played third base after the Tigers called him up.
For this proposed trade to happen, Halo Hangout wrote that two things would have to happen.
First, the Angels would have to sign Santander, and he’s been connected to the Angels in free agency. A deal like that might make Ward expendable to Los Angeles.
Second, the Tigers would have to sign Alex Bregman to that long-term deal he’s shooting for. The All-Star third baseman would then need a spot to play.
If the Tigers commit the kind of years and money that Bregman and his agent, Scott Boras want, well then Jung has a problem.
Jung, the younger brother of Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung, can play in the middle infield. But his power and defensive profile suggest that he’s better at a corner infield position. So, in this case, Detroit could just move him to first base, right?
Wrong. The Tigers are doing that with Colt Keith, the second-year pro who is moving from second base to accommodate the signing of Gleyber Torres, who plays second and reportedly turned down a contract from another team to change positions.
It does put Detroit in a bind with its first-round pick in the 2022 MLB draft. But it also doesn’t mean the Tigers have to flip him right away. Jung is versatile enough to be a utility player and he could spend spring training learning other positions.
If those dominoes fall, the Tigers could present Jung for a trade. But the return should be much higher than a veteran outfielder like Ward.