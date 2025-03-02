Three Ways Detroit Tigers Offense Can Take Step Forward This Season
"Defense wins championships" is a famous saying because it's true in all sports.
In baseball defense is driven by pitching, especially in the postseason.
The Detroit Tigers have a big-time rotation they'll have through the end of the 2026 season, at minimum. That gives the Tigers a two-year championship window, as reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal could hit the open market in 2027.
The Tigers have the pitching to contend in the American League, especially if rookie Jackson Jobe can make an impact during this campaign.
But it's their offense that could cost them a shot at postseason glory.
Detroit had a below average offense in 2024, scoring 4.21 runs per game. That's 1.26 fewer runs per contest than the league-leading Arizona Diamondbacks.
They'll need to generate more offense to not only make a run in the playoffs, but to get back to that point.
Here are three ways the Tigers can do more on offense.
Gleyber Torres Returns To Form
Detroit brought in the former New York Yankees second baseman this winter hoping for a bounce back campaign in 2025. He has hit 24 or more homers in four of his seven Major League seasons. He's had a good career to this point, but he had a rocky 2024, hitting only 15 homers with a 1.8 bWAR.
He's still just 28 years old and is just two seasons removed from his best showing where he posted a 4.0 bWAR in 2022. He also hit 24 home runs that year and 25 in 2023, so he's not far removed from high-caliber offensive production.
There's no guarantee the former Yankee returns to form in his first season as a Tiger, but he's young enough to bounce back in a major way.
He's also in a contract year, and few things are a greater motivator than generational wealth.
Spencer Torkelson Salvages His Young Career
He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft, but he has not yet played to that potential.
His 31 homers in 2023 prove he can hit for power in the Majors, but he has a minus -0.3 bWAR over his three-year big league career.
In 2024 he only appeared in 92 games slashing .219/.295/.374 with just 10 homers.
He's just 25 years old, so there is a realistic path to him finally reaching expectations this season. But the Tigers can't bank on that outcome, which is why Colt Keith was moved to first base.
Still, if Torkelson can reach his ceiling, the offense will have another power threat.
Riley Greene Has MVP-Caliber Season
At 24 years old, he's already the centerpiece of Detroit's offense.
He hit 24 homers and had a 5.4 bWAR in 2024, which is a great foundation for the former No. 5 overall pick.
The Tigers need Greene to maintain that level of production, but if he takes a major jump by pushing towards 35 homers and a 6.5 bWAR, he'll be in the MVP conversation.
If that happens, and it might, that's Detroit's best shot at an improved offense during this two-year championship window.