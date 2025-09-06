Tigers AL Central Magic Number Chase Stalls After White Sox Loss
The Detroit Tigers were unable to move any closer to claiming the American League Central title on Friday, even as they faced the worst team in the league.
The Tigers lost to the Chicago White Sox, 7-5, on Friday night, allowing a golden opportunity to trim their magic number slip out of their grasp. Detroit (81-61) managed to score five runs, even though no hitter in the lineup had more than one hit. Parker Meadows was the only Detroit hitter with a home run. Tigers starter Jack Flaherty had a rough game, giving up six hits and four earned runs in 4.1 innings.
The White Sox (54-88) built a lead methodically off Flaherty and Tigers relievers, as they scored one run in five of the first six innings, including home runs from Andrew Benintendi and Colson Montgomery.
Detroit Tigers Magic Number
Entering Friday’s action, the Tigers’ magic number to win the AL Central was 13. Detroit’s AL Central magic number drops by one every time the Tigers win or the Kansas City Royals lose, as the Royals are in second place in the division. The Tigers also have the tiebreaker over the Royals in the season series in the unlikely event of a tie.
The Tigers were unable to trim their magic number on their own. So, they were looking for help from the Royals. Kansas City would not oblige. The Royals beat the Minnesota Twins, 2-1, ensuring that Detroit’s magic number, for one night, would remain stuck.
The Tigers are also seeking the top playoff berth in the AL, with the Toronto Blue Jays their chief competition. Entering Friday’s action Toronto had a slight edge by winning percentage, as both teams had the same number of wins. The Blue Jays won their game over the New York Yankees to open their lead on the Tigers.
The No. 1 seed gives that team home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs. The No. 2 seed will receive a bye through the wild card round and hosts a divisional series.
Detroit’s last division title was in 2014, and it was the last of a four-season run in which they dominated the division. In that span they went to the World Series in 2012 and reached the ALCS on two other occasions. The Tigers have not won a World Series title since their legendary 1984 team. Detroit went to the playoffs last year as a wild card team and reached the divisional round, where it lost to the Guardians.
Detroit Tigers Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL Central Title: 13
Detroit Tigers Games Remaining: 20
Detroit Tigers Remaining Schedule: Sept. 6-7, vs. Chicago White Sox; Sept. 9-11, at New York Yankees; Sept. 12-14, at Miami; Sept. 16-18, vs. Cleveland; Sept. 19-21, vs. Atlanta; Sept. 23-25 at Cleveland; Sept. 26-28, at Boston.
AL Central Race (after Sept. 5)
Detroit Tigers: 81-61 (lead division)
Kansas City Royals: 72-69 (8.5 games back)
Cleveland Guardians: 70-70 (10.0 games back)
Kansas City Royals Remaining Schedule (20 games): Sept. 6-7, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 8-11, at Cleveland; Sept. 12-14, at Philadelphia; Sept. 16-18, vs. Seattle; Sept. 19-21, vs. Toronto; Sept. 23-25, at Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 26-28, at Athletics.
Cleveland Guardians Remaining Schedule (22 games): Sept. 6-7, at Tampa Bay; Sept. 8-11, vs. Kansas City; Sept. 12-14, vs. Chicago White Sox; Sept. 16-18, at Detroit; Sept. 19-21, vs. Minnesota (four games in three days); Sept. 23-25, vs. Detroit; Sept. 26-28, vs. Texas.