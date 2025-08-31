Tigers Magic Number to Clinch AL Central Holds Steady After Royals Loss
The Detroit Tigers may have the least competitive race of any Major League division, but that doesn't mean there isn't a countdown to the playoffs.
The Tigers and their fans do have a magic number to monitor as they wrap up their three-game series with the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. Unlike last year, when the Tigers were on a hot streak and trying to rally to claim a wild card berth, this year's march to October feels more like a countdown. After Saturday's action, the Tigers still have an 8.5-game lead over the Royals in the American League Central Division. That was after Kansas City won, 3-1.
Detroit’s AL Central Magic Number
Per MLB.com, a team's magic number represents the combination of wins needed by that team and losses by its closest competitor to clinch a playoff berth or division title. Every time a team wins, its magic number decreases by one. Similarly, every time that team's closest competitor for the division (or Wild Card) loses, the magic number also decreases by one.
For the Tigers, their magic number entering Sunday’s game is 18. That’s a combination of their wins and the Royals’ losses as the season prepares to enter September. Sunday is Detroit’s last game with Kansas City this season. The Tigers do have six games remaining with the Guardians. But it would take a massive effort on Cleveland’s part to catch the Tigers at this point. Still, Cleveland is trying to find its way into the AL wild card picture and has that motivation.
The Tigers are also in competition with Toronto to claim the top record in the American League. That would come with home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Last year after sneaking into the playoffs the Tigers had to go on the road to beat the Houston Astros in the AL wild card series, followed by a five-game loss to the Guardians in the AL Division Series. After Saturday’s action the Tigers have a one-game lead on the Blue Jays.
The Tigers have not won a division title since 2014, which was the last of a four-season run in which they dominated the division. In that span they went to the World Series in 2012 and reached the ALCS on two other occasions. The Tigers have not won a World Series title since their legendary 1984 team.
Detroit Tigers Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL Central Title: 18
Detroit Tigers Games Remaining: 25
Detroit Tigers Remaining Schedule: Aug. 31: at Kansas City; Sept. 1-3, vs. New York Mets; Sept. 5-7, vs. Chicago White Sox; Sept. 9-11, at New York Yankees; Sept. 12-14, at Miami; Sept. 16-18, vs. Cleveland; Sept. 19-21, vs. Atlanta; Sept. 23-25 at Cleveland; Sept. 26-28, at Boston.
AL Central Race (after Aug. 30)
Detroit Tigers: 79-58 (lead division)
Kansas City Royals: 70-66 (8.5 games back)
Cleveland Guardians: 68-66 (9.5 games back)
Kansas City Royals Remaining Schedule (26 games): Aug. 31: vs. Detroit; Sept. 2-4, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 5-7, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 8-11, at Cleveland; Sept. 12-14, at Philadelphia; Sept. 16-18, vs. Seattle; Sept. 19-21, vs. Toronto; Sept. 23-25, at Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 26-28, at Athletics.
Cleveland Guardians Remaining Schedule (28 games): Aug. 31: vs. Seattle; Sept. 1-3, at Boston; Sept. 8-11, vs. Kansas City; Sept. 12-14, vs. Chicago White Sox; Sept. 16-18, at Detroit; Sept. 19-21, vs. Minnesota (four games in three days); Sept. 23-25, vs. Detroit; Sept. 26-28, vs. Texas.