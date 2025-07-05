Tigers All-Star Bullpen Target 'Overwhelmingly' Expected To Be Dealt
The Detroit Tigers are one of the best teams in Major League Baseball and seem to continuously figure out new ways to win games as they keep creating space in their divisional lead.
Going into the year after the epic postseason run they had last year, many felt the Tigers could contend for a playoff spot again, but very few predicted the way the season has played out thus far.
Now less than four weeks away from the trade deadline, Detroit is expected to be one of the more aggressive teams when looking to fix their issues to put themselves in a spot where they can win a fairly weak American League.
The need for a starting pitcher has started to show, but make no mistake, the biggest area the Tigers should be targeting is bullpen.
That unit has started to crash and burn a bit over the last couple of months, and they still have no true closer. Multiple high-leverage type guys are needed if Detroit wants to shore things up and fix what is their biggest problem at the moment.
There is one name out there who could be the best possible fit for the Tigers, and it seems more and more likely he is going to be dealt.
In a survey of executives around the league, Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) revealed it is extremely likely that Boston Red Sox veteran closer Aroldis Chapman is going to be moved.
"The execs overwhelmingly picked Chapman as the reliever most likely to be traded in July," Bowden wrote. "He would be a difference-maker in any bullpen."
Chapman has been throwing absolute gas for close to two decades, and even though he is now at the ripe age of 37, he is having one of the best seasons of his career for the Red Sox.
With a 1.29 ERA and 0.771 WHIP alongside 51 strikeouts and just 10 walks in 35 innings, Chapman is as good as ever as Boston falls out of contention.
Since he is on a one-year deal, he will be as coveted as anyone.
Detroit is as equipped as any team to get a deal done in terms of prospect capital.
It seems like the Red Sox are not going to hold onto the potential future Hall of Famer past July 31, so if the Tigers want to change the outlook of their bullpen, Chapman is someone they should go get.
