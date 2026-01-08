Are Tigers Fans Overreacting to Lack of Offensive Moves This Offseason?

The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason expected to add more to their pitching staff than any other sort of offensive need, and this is certainly how they have operated to this point.

While the starting rotation has not seen a ton of action outside of KBO right-hander Drew Anderson coming over in a potentially risky but high-ceiling type deal. Most of the focus has been on the bullpen, re-signing Kyle Finnegan to a two-year deal after a tremendous stint as well as bringing in Kenley Jansen.

Additionally, there has been a flurry of minor league signings for bullpen depth, some of which could pan out. Fans have been left wondering what the team is going to do to address the offense, and as of right now, it does not seem like a whole lot.

Outside of bringing back Gleyber Torres on the qualifying offer, really not a single move has been made to inspire any confidence of shaking things up in the lineup despite the way things unfolded in the second half. It seems Detroit is intent on running it back, which has infuriated fans. But is that fair?

Tigers Offense Looked Like Best in Baseball Over First Half

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For most of the first half of the season, nobody questioned whether Detroit was equipped enough to win now; the results spoke for themselves as they mowed their way through the American League.

The Tigers were sixth in baseball in runs scored as well as team OPS, dropping near the bottom of the league in both categories following the All-Star break. Pitching depth concerns and the bullpen were part of the collapse, but it felt like the main issue was the offense.

In reality, while some guys may have put up inflated numbers in the first half during career seasons, the regression to the mean in the second half is not an accurate representation either.

One example of this is Zach McKinstry -- who AJ Hinch staunchly defended this week when asked again about the third base position.

McKinstry may not be an All-Star caliber player, but he's also likely better than the .213/.278/.378 slash line he posted over the final 56 games of the year. It's not to say Detroit should not make any moves, and they already have a perfect offense, but things are not as bad as some fans are casting.

Where Should Tigers Go From Here This Offseason?

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Though Alex Bregman has long felt like a strong fit, it seems, barring a shocking late push, that Detroit is not going to be involved in his pursuit this time around.

As is always the case with every team, the most important steps are going to come internally, and Scott Harris has made it a point to talk about their plans to cut down on strikeouts and take a more calculated approach at the plate.

Reading the tea leaves, Tigers fans should not hold their breath for another significant offensive acquisition, but this should not be something that buries their season before it begins.

If Detroit can get back to the kind of offense they were over the first half of the year, they are going to be just fine.

