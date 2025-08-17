Tigers Announce Another Change to Bullpen, Bring Back Brenan Hanifee
With how many moves the Detroit Tigers made ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year, a lot of corresponding transactions were made to the roster to accommodate all of the new players who were acquired.
A lot of focus was on the bullpen, where Rafael Montero and Kyle Finnegan were added to the big league roster from the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals. Paul Sewald, who is currently on the injured list, was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians. And Codi Heuer was added from the Texas Rangers but reported to Triple-A Toledo.
Also joining the team was starting pitcher Charlie Morton, who was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles. He, along with Chris Paddack, who was previously added from the Twins, would round out the rotation behind Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty and Casey Mize. With so many new faces, some roster shuffling had to be done.
As a result of those additions, one of the moves the Tigers made was to option relief pitcher Brenan Hanifee to Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 2. It was a decision that made little sense when it was announced. In the coming days, when other relief pitchers struggled, it was evident Detroit had made a mistake.
Brenan Hanifee Back With Tigers, Brant Hurter Sent Down
Now, following the mandated 15-day stay in the minor leagues after an assignment, Hanifee is being brought back to the Tigers, according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. He will be joining the club ahead of their series finale with the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, Aug. 17. The right-hander will be welcomed back with open arms, providing manager A.J. Hinch with another reliable option to deploy in a bullpen that is seeking answers beyond Finnegan and Will Vest.
Thus far in 2025, Hanifee has made 46 appearances with Detroit, throwing 52.1 innings. He has a strong 3.10 ERA and 3.02 FIP. His strikeout numbers are low with only 35, but he has not let that keep him from getting the job done whenever his number is called.
To make room for the productive right-handed pitcher, the Tigers have announced that left-handed pitcher Brant Hurter is being optioned to Triple-A Toledo. He has also been productive for the team with a 2.45 ERA across 58.2 innings of work. 62 strikeouts have been recorded along with a 170 ERA+, 3.83 FIP and 0.6 bWAR.
Hurter has made the fifth most appearances for Detroit this season with 38. Only Tyler Holton, Vest, Kahnle and Hanifee have more. Optioning him is going to drew a similar reaction to when the Hanifee move was announced.