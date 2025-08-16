Tigers Are Fortunately Seeing Early Returns From Trade Deadline Addition
As the Detroit Tigers start to try to gain some momentum, they have seen some strong performances of late from newly acquired players.
Despite being one of the best teams in the American League in the first half of the season, the Tigers were an active team at the trade deadline. Detroit, unfortunately, hit a rough patch right before the All-Star break, and it showed that there were some glaring weaknesses on the team.
At the trade deadline, the Tigers made several moves to acquire new talent, but they didn't make the massive splash that some were hoping for. Detroit has at least one more year with its ace, Tarik Skubal, under contract, and it has felt like 2025 would be a great opportunity to get aggressive with him and try to win either this year or in 2026.
Injuries Resulted in Change
Due to multiple starters being injured, the team made a couple of additions to the starting rotation. While neither the addition of Chris Paddack nor Charlie Morton raised too many eyebrows, both have performed well, with Paddack especially looking good.
The 29-year-old right-hander came over from the Minnesota Twins as part of the fire sale that they had at the trade deadline. With the Twins in 2025, Paddack wasn't overly impressive, totaling a 3-9 record and 4.95 ERA.
Paddack Has Been a Pleasant Surprise
Acquiring him seemed like nothing more than Detroit adding some depth to the roster. However, he has outperformed those expectations early on. In three starts, he has totaled a 1-1 record and 3.45 ERA. While he has never been a big strikeout pitcher, he has been able to be effective.
In the three starts that he made with the Tigers so far, ironically, his worst one came against his former team. However, his other two performances were very good, only allowing two earned runs combined against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox in 11.2 innings pitched.
Due to the struggles of the rotation, there is certainly a scenario in which Paddack is starting in playoff games for the Tigers. With their expected number two starter, Jack Flaherty, struggling quite a bit this campaign, he shouldn’t be considered a lock to start in the postseason.
Even though it is a small sample size, Paddack has already been a solid addition for the team. If he continues to be a solid performer for the team and starts in a playoff game, he could emerge as one of the best steals of the deadline.