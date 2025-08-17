Tigers Bullpen Immediately Improved At Deadline With Addition of Kyle Finnegan

Kyle Finnegan ranks among MLB's best relievers since the trade deadline (min. five appearances).



0.00 ERA (t-1st)

0.39 WHIP (t-4th)

.083 AVG (t-8th)



He's earned four saves since joining the Tigers, allowing two hits and one walk over 7.2 innings, while striking out 10. pic.twitter.com/29luZzzaHB