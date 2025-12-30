Tigers Next Difficult Roster Choice Should Be Parting with Struggling Infielder

The Detroit Tigers went into the offseason ready to shake some things up following a season that, while promising, came to a crushing end both to conclude the regular season and in October.

Having shown over the last two seasons some real potential to compete for a championship, this Detroit team was clearly far from a finished product. Most of the additions this winter have come to the pitching staff, however signing new players comes with making space by getting rid of old ones.

The most prominent move there so far was the Tigers designating Justyn-Henry Malloy for assignment upon the announcement of re-signing Kyle Finnegan to a two-year deal. Malloy became a fan favorite this year with some clutch moments and a great eye to get on base, and those same fans will hope the team does not come to regret letting him go.

Ultimately, though, his limitations as a fielder and lack of power made him the first one to go. When Scott Harris inevitably has to make the next decision as to who gets the boot from Detroit's 40-man roster, the choice should be obvious: it's shortstop Trey Sweeney.

Tigers Need to Part Ways with Trey Sweeney if Space is Needed

A case can and should be made for Jace Jung as the next DFA from the 40-man roster, however reality here is that Sweeney has gotten big league opportunity that Jung has not, and the sample size is there.

After showing some promise down the stretch of the 2024 season following the Jack Flaherty trade deadline deal that brought Sweeney to Detroit, he got a legitimate shot as the team's everyday shortstop in 2025.

Instead of taking the next step though, the 25-year-old regressed dramatically, slashing a dreadful .196/.258/.291 to post a bWAR of -0.8 in 118 games played. Sweeney was at the very least capable defensively at a critical position, which is why he's still on the team now, but that does not mean he's going to get another chance.

If Harris does what he needs to do and acquires legitimate help on the left side of the infield, Sweeney may be out of a job.

What is Tigers Plan at Shortstop?

The truth is, this likely depends on a few factors, including where A.J. Hinch wants to use Javier Baez this upcoming season. Detroit almost certainly is not going into the season with Sweeney as the primary shortstop and he may not even make the big league roster, which is why he's on the bubble here as spring training approaches.

Offensively, Sweeney just does not bring enough juice to justify being a lock on the 40-man. Though his ability on defense at a position where the Tigers are thin kept him on the roster over someone like Malloy, but this does not keep him safe forever.

If Detroit needs to create one or multiple spots on the roster, Sweeney could -- and frankly should -- be the next name on his way out of town.

