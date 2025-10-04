Tigers Catch Massive ALDS Break as Mariners Ace Remains Out with Injury
The Detroit Tigers are beginning their quest to return to the ALCS for the first time since 2013 on Saturday with the tall task of going up against the Seattle Mariners.
It's a Mariners team that has been arguably the hottest in all of baseball over the second half to get to 90 wins and earn their first American League West title since 2001 during what has been an absolute dream season in Seattle.
Tigers fans hoping to see the brutal end of the regular season put behind them and more continued success in Detroit after the thrilling series victory to dispatch the Cleveland Guardians received a massive boost on Saturday morning.
On the morning of Game 1 of the series, the Tigers received a huge piece of news upon the release of roster news for each team.
Mariners Ace Bryan Woo Will Not Pitch in ALDS
As first reported by Adam Judge of The Seattle Times, Seattle right-hander Bryan Woo is going to remain on the bench rather than making in back. Woo last pitched on September 19 and has been dealing with pectoral inflammation.
The 25-year-old was having the best season of his career in 2025, making his first career All-Star appearance and posting a 2.94 ERA, 0.927 WHIP, a record of 15-7 and a bWAR of 4.3 during just his third season in Major League Baseball.
During the 2024 season, Woo had a 2.89 ERA, 0.898 WHIP and 9-3 record in just 22 starts.
In his last start against the Houston Astros, Woo was at his absolute best with a five-inning, one-hit performance in which he earned the victory and struck out seven Houston batters.
Woo's Absence Could Change Outlook for Tigers Lineup
Until a clutch four-run seventh inning to earn the victory over the Guardians in order to get here, perhaps the biggest issue for Detroit during their horrible stretch has been hitting, and doing it with any sort of consistency.
The Tigers had a dream first half in which numerous players put together the best stretches of their career, but the magic of course faded over the course of the season's final months.
Woo missing from the Mariners rotation drastically changes the outlook of Seattle's scary rotation, and in turn just how likely Detroit is to be able to do some damage against it.
Games 1 and 2 are going to be held out West on Saturday and Sunday evenings before returning back to the Motor City on Tuesday afternoon for Game 3. Should it be necessary, Game 4 is going to be held the following afternoon at Comerica Park on Wednesday.
A decisive fifth game would be on Friday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.