Tigers Catch Massive ALDS Break as Mariners Ace Remains Out with Injury

The Detroit Tigers may have just received a huge boost in their chances to beat the Seattle Mariners.

Michael Brauner

Detroit Tigers right fielder Wenceel Perez (46) celebrates after his RBI single during the seventh inning of Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field, Oct. 2, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Detroit Tigers right fielder Wenceel Perez (46) celebrates after his RBI single during the seventh inning of Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field, Oct. 2, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Tigers are beginning their quest to return to the ALCS for the first time since 2013 on Saturday with the tall task of going up against the Seattle Mariners.

It's a Mariners team that has been arguably the hottest in all of baseball over the second half to get to 90 wins and earn their first American League West title since 2001 during what has been an absolute dream season in Seattle.

Tigers fans hoping to see the brutal end of the regular season put behind them and more continued success in Detroit after the thrilling series victory to dispatch the Cleveland Guardians received a massive boost on Saturday morning.

On the morning of Game 1 of the series, the Tigers received a huge piece of news upon the release of roster news for each team.

Mariners Ace Bryan Woo Will Not Pitch in ALDS

Bryan Woo of Seattle Mariners in navy jersey throws pitch against Detroit Tigers
Aug 8, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo (22) throws against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

As first reported by Adam Judge of The Seattle Times, Seattle right-hander Bryan Woo is going to remain on the bench rather than making in back. Woo last pitched on September 19 and has been dealing with pectoral inflammation.

The 25-year-old was having the best season of his career in 2025, making his first career All-Star appearance and posting a 2.94 ERA, 0.927 WHIP, a record of 15-7 and a bWAR of 4.3 during just his third season in Major League Baseball.

During the 2024 season, Woo had a 2.89 ERA, 0.898 WHIP and 9-3 record in just 22 starts.

In his last start against the Houston Astros, Woo was at his absolute best with a five-inning, one-hit performance in which he earned the victory and struck out seven Houston batters.

Woo's Absence Could Change Outlook for Tigers Lineup

Zach McKinstry of Detroit Tigers celebrates with champagne
Detroit Tigers third base Zach McKinstry (39) celebrates a 6-3 win over Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of AL wild-card series at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Until a clutch four-run seventh inning to earn the victory over the Guardians in order to get here, perhaps the biggest issue for Detroit during their horrible stretch has been hitting, and doing it with any sort of consistency.

The Tigers had a dream first half in which numerous players put together the best stretches of their career, but the magic of course faded over the course of the season's final months.

Woo missing from the Mariners rotation drastically changes the outlook of Seattle's scary rotation, and in turn just how likely Detroit is to be able to do some damage against it.

Games 1 and 2 are going to be held out West on Saturday and Sunday evenings before returning back to the Motor City on Tuesday afternoon for Game 3. Should it be necessary, Game 4 is going to be held the following afternoon at Comerica Park on Wednesday.

A decisive fifth game would be on Friday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.

MICHAEL BRAUNER

Michael Brauner is a 2022 graduate of the University of Alabama with a degree in Sports Media. He covers various MLB teams across the On SI network and you can also find his work on Yellowhammer News covering the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers as well as on the radio producing and co-hosting 'The Opening Kickoff' every weekday morning on 105.5 WNSP FM in Mobile, Alabama.

