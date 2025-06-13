Tigers Could Be Thinking Big With Injuries Depleting Starting Pitching Depth
The Detroit Tigers have been one of the best teams in baseball throughout the 2025 MLB regular season.
They currently own the best record in the American League at 45-25, holding an eight-game lead in the AL Central over the second-place Minnesota Twins.
They have found success in every facet of the game, with almost all of their offseason additions making incredible impacts.
Second baseman Gleyber Torres could be an All-Star this year. Tommy Kahnle has been integral at the back end of the bullpen and Jack Flaherty has helped anchor the starting rotation behind ace Tarik Skubal.
With just a few weeks until the trade deadline, the Tigers don’t have any pressing needs, possessing a solid, well-rounded roster.
However, their thought process could change given the brutal injury news they just received regarding starting pitcher Jackson Jobe.
Their star youngster will be undergoing Tommy John surgery, ending his 2025 campaign and putting a large chunk of his 2026 season in jeopardy as well.
Jobe has a bright future, but the team can rest a little easier knowing they have the depth to overcome his loss.
Keider Montero and Sawyer Gipson-Long are two players step in.
But, the team is also awaiting the return of Reese Olson to the starting rotation from an injury of his own. Casey Mize has already spent some time on the injured list, too.
That has Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic (subscription required) wondering whether the team could look to make an unexpected starting pitching splash ahead of the deadline.
“But especially after the Jobe news, it’s also worth wondering ... what if they chased another frontline-type starter with the postseason in mind?” he wrote.
Detroit has laid out a plan for sustained success.
They have a strong nucleus at the Major League level and several high-upside youngsters developing in the minor leagues.
However, there is no time like the present.
The Tigers are legitimate World Series contenders right now.
If the opportunity presented itself to bolster the starting rotation with a bona fide star, similar to what manager A.J. Hinch saw the Houston Astros do at his previous stop to win championships, they would have to strongly consider it.
Long-term success is not guaranteed.
Keeping that in mind, it will be interesting to see just how aggressive the Tigers get this offseason, knowing they have as bright a future as any franchise. But even with the perfect plan, there is a chance they won’t be in this strong of a position to contend again next year, making for a very difficult decision.
