Tigers Face First Real Adversity of Brilliant Start with Casey Mize Injury
The Detroit Tigers have been one of the best stories in baseball a quarter of the way through the season, sitting on top of an American League Central which has arguably been the best division so far.
With a 26-14 record, the Tigers have the best record in the American League and have flirted with the best in all of baseball over the last week as they have mowed their way through the schedule.
Entering the year, most acknowledged the potential of the pitching staff as both the starting rotation and the bullpen, but it's fair to say both along with the lineup have dramatically exceeded expectations.
Detroit's staff of hurlers has faced little adversity to this point in the season, dealing with injuries in the outfield but not really in the pitching staff.
With the resurgent Casey Mize headed for a stint on the injured list though with a hamstring strain, the Tigers are about to be tested like they have not been tested yet.
When Will Casey Mize Return for Detroit?
While speaking to the media about the news of Mize going down, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch did not seem too concerned that the right-hander was going to be out for an extended period, saying he felt a small tweak during his final inning against the Colorado Rockies.
"In May, we're certainly going to be careful with that, but we expect it to be fine in a short period of time," Hinch said.
Though it does not sound like much more than 15 days Mize is expected to be out for, it's the first real challenge a pitching staff which has carved up the opposition is facing.
Outside of obviously Tarik Skubal, Mize has been the second-best starting pitcher on the team with a career season so far. Mize has a 2.53 ERA and 1.008 WHIP, sporting an impressive 6-1 record over his first seven starts.
In all likelihood, right-hander Keider Montero is going to be due to step in and fill the opening, though the results have been mixed for the youngster in four spot starts this season. Mize's spot in the rotation on Tuesday against Boston is listed as a TBA.
Montero has a 4.15 ERA and 1.477 WHIP, struggling at times and in need of the offense to pick him up.
If Montero continues to post shaky performances, it's going to be an interesting couple of weeks with Mize out.
Injuries are inevitable though, and if Detroit can pass this depth exam over the next 15 days plus, it's going to show a whole lot of what this team's ceiling really is.