Tigers Fantastic Star Rookie Has Been Unsung Hero So Far in Playoff Run
When the Detroit Tigers approached the trade deadline without supreme urgency to make a huge splash and acquire one of the top names available, fans were understandably upset.
Down the stretch, that unrest proved to be logical as the Tigers surrendered the largest divisional lead in the history of baseball and handed over the American League Central to their hated rival Cleveland Guardians.
While that strategy is still open to being questioned no matter what happens in Game 5 against the Seattle Mariners, Detroit is one win away from erasing any fan dissatisfaction with this roller coaster of a season.
And one of the biggest reasons also happens to be why the Tigers didn't go out and spend legitimate prospect capital to acquire a starting pitcher at the deadline. If Tarik Skubal leads Detroit to victory on Friday night, he will command a ton of the attention. But rookie right-hander Troy Melton might just be the biggest hero of them all.
Tigers Rookie Troy Melton Has Been Absolutely Dominant This Series
When A.J. Hinch pulled Casey Mize after just three innings on Wednesday, fans in Detroit were so busy questioning the decision that they didn't even think about the presence of Melton, who had helped the Tigers steal Game 1 with a two-hit, one-run performance in four innings.
With Detroit finally tying the game in the fifth inning, Melton entered Game 4 with the pressure of not giving away the biggest offensive rally the team had seen in weeks. After getting three outs in the sixth, the 24-year-old was rewarded with insurance runs and a power explosion in the bottom half.
Then, the rookie making just his third playoff appearance went out and threw two more scoreless innings, setting up Will Vest to close things out and end the game to give the Tigers a chance to fight for their lives again with their ace on the mound on Friday.
Melton finished the afternoon with three clean innings, giving up just two hits and a walk while striking out six, as Mariners hitters simply could not touch him. After an ugly lone appearance in the Wild Card round against the Guardians, the young righty has bounced back this series to pitch seven critical innings of one-run ball.
Skubal commands a lion's share of the attention, and it's understandable why. But if the Tigers are really able to get it done on Friday behind another gem from the soon-to-be repeat American League Cy Young winner, fans in Detroit cannot forget to thank the young rookie who gave them a chance to get there.
What Melton has been able to do this October is something that will go down as legendary in franchise history, and the Tigers know moving forward they can trust him to handle the biggest moments.
If Detroit does advance to the ALCS, count on Melton throwing some more huge innings this October.