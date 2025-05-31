Tigers Have Had Multiple Sluggers Deemed Worthy of Team MVP So Far
The Detroit Tigers are off to a fantastic start to the season and a major reason why has been because of a couple of surprise players.
After making an impressive run in the second half of the year in 2024, the Tigers came into the 2025 campaign with some new-found expectations. This has been a franchise that has struggled for quite some time leading up to last season, but the outlook for the team quickly changed starting last summer.
Detroit has been living up to and exceeding expectations to begin this year. With the best record in the American League, the Tigers are arguably the team to beat.
Detroit has been built on their strong starting rotation that has one of the best pitchers in baseball, and a lot of depth with young talent behind him. Furthermore, the bullpen has been one of the best in baseball with multiple pitchers capable of closing out games.
However, it has always been the lineup that has been the concern. Fortunately, they have seen some surprise performances that have helped make this unit much better than expected.
Who Has Been Team MVP?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the MVP for the Tigers so far being both Spencer Torkelson and Javier Baez, who have both been massive surprises this season.
“Wild to think both of these guys were almost out of a job this winter. Maybe that lit the fire they needed, though, with Torkelson leading the Tigers in home runs, RBI, doubles, and walks while Báez has made the most of his second act as a center fielder," he wrote.
Coming into the campaign, neither Torkelson nor Baez would have figured to be mentioned in the same sentence as MVP, but that has been the case.
This spring, Torkelson was able to force his way onto the roster with fantastic spring training. He hasn’t slowed down and the former first overall pick might have figured it out.
So far this season, he has slashed .238/.351/.513 with 13 home runs and 40 RBI. In addition to the success of the former top pick, another massive surprise has been the play of Baez.
The former All-Star seemed like he was going to be a complete bust of a signing for the Tigers, but after getting hip surgery last year, has been playing some of the baseball of his entire career.
With a switch to center field to help fill in due to Detroit dealing with injuries, Baez has been unselfish and playing very well.
Overall, the lineup has been really strong for the Tigers in 2025 and is a significant reason why they have been so successful. However, it has been the play of these two that has been the difference.