Tigers Have Multiple Prospects Named To Double-A Eastern League All-Star Team
The Detroit Tigers have a top-heavy farm system that features two of the top young players currently in the minor leagues.
Center fielder Max Clark, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, and shortstop Kevin McGonigle, the No. 37 pick that same year, are both highly regarded prospects. The top two players in the Tigers organization are both easily inside the top 10 in the entire sport.
However, there is a lot more talent beyond just those two in the Detroit farm system. That is evident by the fact that they had multiple players recognized for their performance this season by being named Eastern League All-Stars.
Max Anderson Named Eastern League All-Star
Max Anderson, a second-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, was selected as the starting second baseman for the Double-A team. In 90 games with Erie, he had a .306/.358/.499 slash line. 14 home runs, 25 doubles, two triples and 65 RBI were recorded in 405 plate appearances.
He performed well enough that the Tigers felt he was ready for another challenge. He was promoted to Triple-A Toledo, where he closed the campaign out with 32 games played. Anderson held his own with a respectable .267/.327/.422 slash line with five home runs and six doubles in 147 plate appearances.
He is someone to watch for in spring training next year. Playing second base and third base, he could be in the mix for a spot on the Major League roster depending on how the winter unfolds.
Carlos Mendoza Named Eastern League All-Star
Joining him on the Eastern League All-Star team was third baseman Carlos Mendoza. His success this season has come out of nowhere. He isn’t even ranked inside Detroit’s top 30 prospects right now.
In 83 games and 350 plate appearances with Erie, he had a .279/.401/.382 slash line with 12 doubles, one triple and five home runs. He drove in 31 runs and added five stolen bases. An excellent contact hitter with elite strike zone recognition, he drew 51 walks and was struck out only 36 times.
Like Anderson, Mendoza also earned a promotion to Triple-A before too long. He spent 14 games with Toledo, receiving 57 plate appearances. Early results were incredibly positive with a .327/.351/.558 slash line. Two home runs, four doubles, one triple and seven stolen bases were recorded.
Defensively, he provides a lot of versatility as well. He logged innings at second base, third base, left field and right field in 2025. That flexibility will certainly help him get a chance in the Major Leagues to compensate for other areas he is lacking in, such as the power department.