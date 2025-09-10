Kevin McGonigle Headlines Tigers Prospects Heading To Arizona Fall League
With the regular season coming to a close and the Detroit Tigers on the doorstep of officially securing a spot in the playoffs, this fanbase has a lot to look forward to when October begins.
However, the major league diamond won't be the only place where fans can see the stars of this organization. That's because the 2025 Arizona Fall League rosters were revealed by MLB Pipeline, and the Tigers are sending some notable names to the circuit.
- Kevin McGonigle, SS
- Max Anderson, 2B/3B
- Jake Miller, LHP
- Dariel Fregio, RHP
- Carlos Lequerica, RHP
- Jack Penney, 2B/SS
- Kenny Serwa, RHP
Tigers Sending Three Top 30 Prospects To AFL
Kevin McGonigle is the headliner of this group for Detroit, with him being ranked No. 1 in their pipeline and No. 2 in the entire sport. But he's not the only notable prospect of the Tigers who will be featured in the AFL this year.
Max Anderson, who was a second-round pick in 2023 and is ranked ninth in the team's pipeline, has dominated in his second full season of professional baseball, slashing .306/.358/.499 with Double-A Erie that earned him a promotion to Triple-A Toledo.
The 23-year-old will be someone to keep an eye on going forward, because as the Tigers search for answers at second and third base, the 18 home runs with 49 extra-base hits and 80 RBIs that he's provided this season could result in a breakout at the Arizona Fall League.
Jake Miller is the only other top 30 prospect the Tigers are set to send to the AFL this year. Ranked 19th, the 2022 eighth-round pick could have been part of the big league bullpen this season if injuries hadn't affected him. Limited to just six outings, he will catch up on innings during the fall circuit.
Tigers Paired With Four Notable Teams
Detroit's prospects will team up with the prospects from the Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets and Washington Nationals to form the Scottsdale Scorpions.
Things get underway on Oct. 6 and will run through Nov. 15, which is the day of the championship game. The MLB has made some changes to the format this year, where all six teams will make the playoffs and the top two clubs will receive a first-round bye.
McGonigle is currently set to be the only top 100 prospect on the Scorpions, but the Nationals are sending five of their top 30 prospects, with the Astros sending four and the Giants and Mets sending two of their top 30 guys apiece.