Can Tigers Continue Recent Streak of Hitting on Early Picks in 2025 MLB Draft?
Heading into the 2024 MLB season, the Detroit Tigers had spent a lot of time near the bottom of the standings, missing the playoffs for nine straight years.
It looked like that streak would reach 10 with how things went in the first half, but an unprecedented run after the trade deadline snapped their playoff drought and changed the trajectory of the franchise.
A team loaded with young, emerging talent looked like a perennial playoff team and future contender.
It didn’t take long for the Tigers to reach that level, as they have been one of the best teams in baseball throughout the 2025 campaign.
Currently owners of the best record in baseball at 57-34, Detroit is a legitimate World Series threat and is built to have sustained success.
Their roster is overflowing with high-upside youngsters both in the lineup and on the mound, which provided an incredible long-term outlook.
A major reason why things look so good down the road is because the franchise has done an excellent job of identifying and developing talent with their early-round draft picks, providing a foundation to build around.
Some of those players, such as left fielder Riley Greene, first baseman Spencer Torkelson and starting pitcher Casey Mize, are already making an impact in the bigs.
There is plenty of more help on the way with star prospects such as center fielder Max Clark, shortstop Bryce Rainer and second baseman Kevin McGonigle.
Hitting on that many selections in a row is not an easy feat, which brings up the biggest question facing the Tigers heading into the 2025 MLB draft; can they do it again?
“There are some candidates to continue the trend when the Tigers pick at 24 and 34, including Kayson Cunningham, Jaden Fauske, Slater de Brun and Sean Gamble, though the Tigers have also been tied to Michael Oliveto (may fit better in the second round) and Coy James (right-handed hitter),” wrote Kiley McDaniel of ESPN in a recent piece highlighting the biggest question facing each franchise.
In addition to the Nos. 24 and 34 overall selections, Detroit will be on the clock at Nos. 62 and 98.
Those will be ample opportunities to add more high-upside youngsters to the mix.
The Tigers are in a great spot with a highly-rated farm system, providing the team with an excellent talent pool to dip into when promotions are needed.
It also provides the front office with some maneuverability as clear-cut buyers ahead of the deadline, a complete 180-degree turn from where they were in 2024 as sellers.
