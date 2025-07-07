Tigers Set for Measuring Stick Series Against Possible Playoff Foe
The Detroit Tigers are flying high in 2025, owners of the best record in the American League with a mark of 57-34 as of July 7.
Series losses have been few and far between for the Tigers, who have taken three of their last four sets against some softer competition in the Washington Nationals, Athletics, Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians.
This means it's been over two weeks since Detroit has seen a playoff-caliber opponent in the opposite dugout, and that came in a June 20-22 series on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Rays are 49-41, and they took the first two contests of that series convincingly, by scores of 14-8 and 8-3 before the Tigers salvaged the set with a 9-3 Sunday victory.
More News: Detroit Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Joins Elite Company Against Guardians
Now, Tampa Bay is set for a return trip to the Motor City, and Detroit will look to return the favor by beating a squad that has plenty of potential to be a problem in the playoffs, especially in a relatively down year for the AL.
Pitching was an issue for the Tigers the first time around, as Jack Flaherty and Sawyer Gipson-Long struggled in the losses during their respective appearances before Casey Mize settled things down in the third game.
Flaherty will have another shot at the Rays on Tuesday, with Reese Olson getting the ball in the third game on Wednesday.
The team has yet to announce a starter for Monday night's contest.
More News: Detroit Tigers' Biggest Storyline Remains Pace for History-Making Season
For Tampa Bay, the same three starters who faced Detroit the first time will do so once again. That means, in order, the Tigers will look to solve Shane Baz, Ryan Pepiot and Zack Littell.
That trio combined to hold Detroit to seven earned runs in 15.1 innings of work, with Baz responsible for five of the seven runs in what was an easy win for the Rays regardless.
This is a big series for the Tigers.
After a hot start to the season for nearly every AL Central team, only Detroit has remained strong with others faltering. So the Tigers cannot count on being tested by playoff-caliber opponents in their own division.
Detroit has the best record in the AL, but only the third-best against teams above .500.
The Rays and Houston Astros have been better in that regard.
More News: Detroit Tigers Ace to Join Three Detroit Tigers Starters in All-Star Game
Nobody is doubting the Tigers as legitimate contenders regardless of the result of this series, but there are signs that Tampa Bay is a real threat in the playoffs.
If Detroit can take care of business on their home field after going a while without seeing a quality opponent, it would go a long way toward cementing their status as the clear top team in the league.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.