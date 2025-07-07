Tigers Linked to Possible Trade Deadline Splash for Gold Glove Infielder
The Detroit Tigers have been the best team in Major League Baseball through June, and as the All-Star break prepares to provide some relief next week, a significant date is approaching.
When the calendar turns to July, things start getting real and the dog days of summer mark the last chances to make meaningful roster upgrades in order for teams to put themselves into the best possible spot for a deep playoff run.
As the July 31 trade deadline approaches, the Tigers are expected to be one of the teams heavily involved in negotiations to reshape their outlook and give them a better chance to make noise in October.
Much of the discourse surrounding Detroit and the deadline has revolved around pitching both in the bullpen and in the rotation, but some believe they could try to add an infielder as well.
More specifically, a third baseman.
According to numerous reports in the last week or so, including Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Tigers are among the teams who have checked in with the Pittsburgh Pirates on their former Gold Glove winner Ke'Bryan Hayes.
The 28-year-old is among the best defenders in baseball at the position and would immediately provide a boost at the hot corner. However, he is currently providing pretty close to nothing offensively.
In 83 games this season, Hayes has slashed .243/.292/.299 with two home runs and 29 RBI, barely an upgrade from last year's dreadful mark of .233/.283/.290 with an OPS+ of just 61.
The low on-base percentage alone would seemingly be enough for Detroit to stay away, although Hayes has produced on offense during his career and as recently as in 2023.
That year, he slashed .271/.309/.453 with 15 home runs and 61 RBI, accounting for a bWAR of 3.9. From 2022-2023, his bWAR was an impressive 8.4, however, it was also weighted dramatically on his defense.
Hayes is under contract through 2029 with a club option for 2030 at roughly $7.5 million per season before the $12 million option after signing a pre-arbitration extension.
It's not a massive financial commitment, but it is a lengthy one for a player who can't seem to get on base with any sort of consistency over the last two years.
While Hayes could stabilize the revolving door at third for the Tigers, he would not necessarily be an upgrade from the position by committee situation the last two seasons have provided.
Still, the fact that Detroit is being mentioned on a short list of suitors for the defensive specialist is noteworthy and interesting nonetheless.
