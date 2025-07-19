Tigers Land Two Helpful Players From Rockies in Hypothetical Trade Proposal
With the Detroit Tigers starting up the second half of the season, the goal over the next couple of weeks will likely be to improve the team for the playoff push.
It was an impressive first half of the year for the Tigers, who were able to establish themselves as the best team in the American League and a true contender for the World Series.
As indicated by their strong record, there aren’t too many things wrong with the roster of Detroit. However, as other teams will be seeking improvements to catch up, the Tigers will have to do the same in order to keep their separation.
While Detroit likely won’t be pursuing any star players at the trade deadline, they will be looking for a couple of upgrades in certain areas. Two of the areas that make sense are at third base and the bullpen.
If the Tigers try to accomplish upgrading at both spots, the Colorado Rockies could be a strong partner. In this hypothetical trade proposal, Detroit acquires two of the most desirable players that will likely be available at the deadline for the Rockies.
Tigers Receive: Jake Bird, Ryan McMahon
Rockies Receive: Jaden Hamm, Izaac Pacheco
As shown by the team having the worst record in baseball, there isn’t a ton of talent on Colorado as of now. However, both Jake Bird and Ryan McMahon could make sense for the Tigers.
So far this season, McMahon has slashed .213/.310/.384 with 14 home runs and 30 RBI in 95 games played. Since third base has been a bit of a revolving door, the slugger from the Rockies would give them a solid option or, at worst, a great platoon player.
The bullpen is really where Detroit figures to make a move to try to add another arm and improve.
This was a unit that was one of the best in baseball for the team down the stretch in 2024, but they might be feeling some of that wear this campaign.
Adding Bird would give them a high-leverage capable pitcher. Bird has totaled a 4.09 ERA and 10 holds for Colorado, which, of course, isn’t an easy place to pitch at home.
Overall, Jaden Hamm and Izaac Pacheco are good prospects, but they aren’t among the top prospects in the organization. Even though neither Bird nor McMahon are stars, they would provide a lot of depth and value for Detroit.
