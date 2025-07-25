Tigers Land Two Major Upgrades From Diamondbacks in This Trade Idea
It has been a disastrous stretch for the Detroit Tigers, who have lost 10 of their last 11 games.
For most of the first half of the season, the Tigers appeared like they were the team to beat in the American League. However, the recent struggles have allowed some others to catch up in the standings.
While the AL Central still might be well in hand, playoff seeding is beginning to come into question.
With Detroit falling on hard times right before the trade deadline, the team would be wise to get aggressive to try and improve.
When looking at the roster, while upgrading the bullpen should be the top priority, the team could also attempt to boost third base and their starting rotation.
In this hypothetical trade proposal, the Tigers address two of those needs in a blockbuster trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Tigers Receive: Merrill Kelly, Eugenio Suarez
Diamondbacks Receive: Jaden Hamm, Franyerber Montilla, Owen Hall, Izaac Pacheco
With the Diamondbacks trading Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners, it’s clear that team is going to be sellers and are open for business ahead of the trade deadline.
Arizona has several talented veterans on their roster who will be sought after, but arguably the top option out of everyone in baseball is going to be Eugenio Suarez.
The talented slugger is having an amazing campaign and was named an All-Star in the first half. So far, Suarez has slashed 252/.325/.593 with 36 home runs and 86 RBI. Those types of numbers can change an offense, and he would fill a position of need for Detroit.
In terms of adding Kelly, the veteran right-hander would be capable of starting a playoff game for the Tigers, which is a major need as of now.
The 36-year-old has totaled a 9-5 record and 3.32 ERA this season, and he was stellar for the Diamondbacks during their playoff run in 2023.
Sending back four prospects to the Diamondbacks is a steep price, but the Tigers would hold onto their best young players in this proposal.
Three of the four players are ranked in the top 15 in their organization, with Jaden Hamm coming in at No. 10, Owen Hall No. 11 and Franyerber Montilla No. 12.
It will take a haul to land both Kelly and Suarez, but it might be worth it to give Detroit the best chance to win a World Series championship this season.
